US President Donald Trump sparked an awkward moment during his Thanksgiving call with American service personnel overseas after telling a deployed Marine commander that he could be “easily replaced” if he ever decided to leave the military.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump speak to troops from Mar-a-Lago on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) more less

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Trump made the remark while speaking to six deployed military units from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Thursday. First Lady Melania Trump was seated beside him during the calls, which were intended to thank American troops serving abroad over the holiday.

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One of the officers who received a call was Lieutenant Colonel Matthew S. Andrews, commander of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312, stationed at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, as per Daily Mail.

Trump tells Marine commander he could be easily replaced

During his conversation with Andrews, Trump began by expressing gratitude for the Marines' service before turning to recruitment figures across the US armed forces.

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{{^usCountry}} The President claimed that military recruitment was performing better than ever, saying: “Recruitment numbers are the best they’ve ever been. We’re setting records in every single force.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The President claimed that military recruitment was performing better than ever, saying: “Recruitment numbers are the best they’ve ever been. We’re setting records in every single force.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, his comments took an unexpected turn when he directly addressed the Marine commander.

“In other words, what I’m saying to you, Matthew, is that if you ever leave, we’re gonna replace you very easily,” Trump said.

He then added: “So, don’t leave, Matthew. OK? Don’t leave.”

Andrews responded politely, telling the President: “Thank you, Mr President. I appreciate it.”

The Marine squadron operates fighter aircraft involved in countering Iranian missile and drone threats over the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important shipping route through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes.

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The air base had also come under attack during the early stages of the ongoing war.

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Trump says victory in Iran war is approaching

The Thanksgiving calls came as American forces remain deployed across the Middle East amid the continuing conflict with Iran.

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During an earlier conversation with an Army air defence unit, Trump said that the troops would not be returning home immediately, while suggesting that the war was nearing its conclusion.

He also made a striking comment about his control over the conflict, saying the war would end “sort of whenever I want it to be”.

The nine-month conflict has reportedly cost the US government around $50 billion, while contributing to rising energy prices and growing economic uncertainty.

Troops leave Melania Trump without questions

Another awkward moment unfolded when Trump invited American service members to put questions to the First Lady.

While praising Melania's work, the President suggested that the troops could take the opportunity to speak directly with her.

“If you have something to ask or if any of those 10 people surrounding you have anything to ask, we have our great First Lady here who’s doing a very good job,” Trump said.

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However, the invitation was met with silence.

After a brief pause, the operator coordinating the calls stepped in, telling the President: “Mr President, I don’t think we have any questions right now.”

Trump then praised Melania's recent efforts to reunite Russian and Ukrainian foster families, highlighting her involvement in the humanitarian initiative.

Trump speaks about competition, leadership and America's military

The President continued taking questions from service members stationed overseas, including one soldier who asked how he maintained his motivation during difficult periods and what advice he would offer younger Americans facing personal challenges, Daily Mail reported.

The soldier asked: “What has motivated you to keep pushing forward during the most challenging moments? And what advice would you give to young Americans facing challenges of their own?”

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Responding to the question, Trump spoke about his competitive nature and his determination to succeed, particularly when it came to serving the United States.

“Well, some of us are born with sort of a feeling of competitiveness and we wanna win, in this case, for our country,” he said.

He described serving as US President as “the greatest honour” before shifting to his administration's military achievements.

Trump claimed to have rebuilt and strengthened the American military during both his presidential terms and also boasted about his actions involving Venezuela.