Trump to hold call with Putin in coming days? Prez-elect security advisor hints at major development amid Ukraine war

Donald Trump's national security advisor pick, Mike Walz, in a recent interview with ABC News stated that he expects a call between the US President-elect and Russian President Vladimir Putin in coming days and weeks, Reuters reported.

Trump, who is scheduled to take the oath of office on January 20, declared during his election campaign last year that he would end Russia-Ukraine conflict within 24 hours after taking over the White House.

Here's what Trump has said about meeting with Putin

On Thursday, Trump announced that a meeting is being arranged with Putin. Ukraine and its Western allies will be closely watching this encounter.

Speaking at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Trump stated, “President Putin wants to meet,” and “we are setting it up.” “We have to get that war over with. That’s a bloody mess.”

Russia ‘welcomes’ Trump's approach

Russia claims that it is amenable to communication and diplomacy, but critics say that its suggestions really amount to little more than a Ukrainian capitulation.

“President Putin has repeatedly stated his openness to contacts with international leaders, including the U.S. president, including with Donald Trump,” said Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Kremlin, on Friday. He added that no conditions are needed and it would be based on “mutual desire and political will to conduct a dialogue.”

Trump's approaches were “welcome,” according to Peskov, but he noted that there were “no specifics” regarding dates. He indicated that "there will be some developments" after Trump takes over office.

According to Keith Kellogg, Trump's designated special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, the President-elect intends the largest European conflict since World War II to end as quickly as possible.

“The Russian casualties, the Ukrainian casualties, the damage to their cities — this is a war that needs to end. And I think he [Trump] can do it in the near term,” he said, as per Fox News.

Stressing that Trump is not aiming to give “something” to Putin or to Russians, he asserted he only wants “to save” Ukraine and its sovereignty.