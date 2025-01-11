Jude Law confirms playing Russian President Vladimir Putin in The Wizard of Kremlin: 'How am I going to do this?’

British actor Jude Law is officially set to play a young Vladimir Putin in director Olivier Assaya's film, The Wizard of the Kremlin. Based on Giuliano da Empoli's best-selling book of the same name is set in the early 1990s in the aftermath of the collapse of the USSR, where a young artist-turned-TV producer, Vadim Baranov, unexpectedly becomes the spin doctor for the current Russian President as he begins his rise to power. British actor Jude Law has confirmed he will play Vladimir Putin in the upcoming film The Wizard of Kremlin

Jude recently spoke with Deadline and touched upon his upcoming portrayal of Vladimir in the upcoming film, and confirmed his involvement, but said that the filming had not begun yet. He also talked about the weight that comes with playing a controversial figure like Vladimir Putin, as well as what it means to join a highly anticipated production like Assayas's upcoming film.

“I say that hesitatingly because I haven’t really started work on it yet. I mean, I have, but at the moment it looks like an Everest to climb, so I’m in the foothills looking up thinking, 'Oh Christ, what have I said?' That’s often how I feel whilst I say yes. I was going, 'Oh God, how am I going to do this?' But anyway, that’s for me to sort out,” he said.

The Wizard of the Kremlin was published in April 2022, two months after the Russian-Ukraine war started, which made it a topical bestseller. News of the film adaptation was announced at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.

Alongside Law, the movie will also star Paul Dano in the lead role of Vadim Baranov. Other cast members include Ex Machina's Alicia Vikander, The Hangover's Zach Galifianakis, and The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Tom Sturridge.

The film's production start date is unknown, meaning it likely has no set release date. The film is certainly going to be one that will likely draw the attention of the festival and awards circuit whenever it does come out, due to the combination of its talented creative team, the cast of actors, and also its topicality.