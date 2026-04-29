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Trump to put his picture in US passports

Trump to put his picture in US passports

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 01:20 am IST
AFP |
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Donald Trump's picture will soon appear in some US passports, it was confirmed Tuesday, shattering another norm as the president aggressively puts himself personally on government institutions.

Trump to put his picture in US passports

The State Department confirmed that it would offer a limited-edition passport to mark this year's 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence.

A Fox News article, reposted by a State Department spokesman, showed an image of Trump on the passport imposed over the Declaration of Independence, with his signature underneath.

It separately showed a picture of US Founding Fathers.

"As the United States celebrates America's 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed US passports to commemorate this historic occasion," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

Another State Department official said there would be no extra charge for the passport.

There are few modern precedents anywhere in the world, let alone in a democracy, of sitting leaders' pictures appearing in passports, with most countries preferring to depict historical imagery or nature.

The Fox News article said that the Trump-themed passports would only be issued in Washington and that they would run out when there is no further availability.

It was not immediately clear if an American could refuse the Trump-themed passport.

sct/msp

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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