Trump urges Iowa voters to caucus even if they are 'as sick as dog' or die afterward in frigid temps

Former US President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to deliver him a decisive win in Monday's Iowa caucuses, joking that due to extreme winter weather, “even if you vote and then pass away, it’s worth it.” The frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination added that their backing would help bring to the United States the retribution he has repeatedly promised if he returns to the White House. Republican Presidential Candidate former US President Donald Trump(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump's request comes as weather experts warned of “life-threatening” conditions in Iowa as the state prepares to caucus, forcing him to cancel three of his four in-person Iowa events on Sunday due to extreme cold and snow.

Addressing a rally in Indianola, Trump asserted that his followers could fight back against his political opponents, arguing that the four indictments against him were "motivated by politics" and reiterating his false statements about the 2020 election that he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

“These caucuses are your personal chance to score the ultimate victory over all of the liars, cheaters, thugs, perverts, frauds, crooks, freaks, creeps and other quite nice people,” Trump told the crowd. “The Washington swamp has done everything in its power to take away your voice. But tomorrow is your time to turn on them and to say and speak your mind and to vote.”

“You can’t sit home. If you’re sick as a dog, you say, ‘Darling, I gotta make it,’” Trump said at the rally. “Even if you vote and then pass away, it’s worth it, remember.”

The former president has set extremely high standards for his own performance in the Republican presidential primary's opening round. His primary Republican opponents also spent Sunday in Iowa, attempting to reach out to Iowans with their last minute plea.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio endorses Trump

On Sunday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) declared his support for Trump, effectively snubbing his state’s own governor, Ron DeSantis, for 2024 presidential race.

In a post on X ( Twitter), Rubio lambasted the Biden administration over its performance, arguing Trump’s “extraordinary actions” are required to “fix the disaster” of the United States.

“When Trump was in [the White House] I achieved major policies I had worked on for years (like expanded Child Tax Credit & tough sanctions on regime in Cuba & Venezuela) because we had a President who didn’t cave to special interests or let bureaucrats block us,” Rubio wrote on X.

“I support Trump because that kind of leadership is the ONLY way we will get the extraordinary actions needed to fix the disaster Biden has created. It’s time to get on with the work of beating Biden & saving America!” he added.

Trump holds a sizable advantage over his main rivals. In the final Des Moines Register poll, which was issued on Saturday, Trump secured 48% of the vote, followed by former UN ambassador Nikki Haley (20%) and Ron DeSantis (16%).