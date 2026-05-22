Why Trump, Vanessa might skip Don Jr, Bettina Anderson's big Bahamas wedding. ‘Not good timing’

President Donald Trump might have shocked his son, Donald Trump Jr, and Bettina Anderson by saying that he is not sure about attending their Memorial Day weekend wedding in the Bahamas. The 79-year-old noted that he will ‘try and make it’, but it is ‘not a good time’.

Why Trump might not attend his son's wedding

Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. walk on the south lawn toward the White House in Washington, DC(AFP)

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The president was asked about the wedding on Thursday: Are you attending your son’s wedding this weekend?”

He responded: “He’d like me to go. It’s going to be a small private affair. I’m gonna try and make it. I said, ‘This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things'..That’s one I can’t win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed … by the fake news, of course.”

This comes only weeks after Trump was reportedly the target of a shooting at the WHCD in Washington,

Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson are expected to marry over Memorial Day weekend in the Bahamas. According to reports, the pair chose a smaller and more private ceremony attended by close family members and friends rather than a major public celebration. The wedding comes months after the couple announced their engagement in December 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} The ceremony will mark Trump Jr’s second marriage following his 2005-2018 marriage to Vanessa Trump, with whom he shares five children. Why the wedding is not at the White House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ceremony will mark Trump Jr’s second marriage following his 2005-2018 marriage to Vanessa Trump, with whom he shares five children. Why the wedding is not at the White House {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The couple had reportedly explored the possibility of hosting a White House wedding earlier during planning discussions. However, those plans were eventually scaled back amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, especially the war in Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple had reportedly explored the possibility of hosting a White House wedding earlier during planning discussions. However, those plans were eventually scaled back amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, especially the war in Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Instead, Trump Jr and Anderson opted for a quieter Bahamas ceremony away from the public spotlight. Bettina Anderson’s growing role in Trump family circle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead, Trump Jr and Anderson opted for a quieter Bahamas ceremony away from the public spotlight. Bettina Anderson’s growing role in Trump family circle {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anderson has become increasingly visible alongside Trump Jr at both political and social events since the pair first became linked in 2024. The Palm Beach socialite has attended multiple high-profile family gatherings, including appearances at Mar-a-Lago and campaign-related events tied to President Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anderson has become increasingly visible alongside Trump Jr at both political and social events since the pair first became linked in 2024. The Palm Beach socialite has attended multiple high-profile family gatherings, including appearances at Mar-a-Lago and campaign-related events tied to President Trump. {{/usCountry}}

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She also reportedly hosted an ‘enchanted garden’-themed bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago that included several members of the Trump family ahead of the wedding.

Who is Bettina Anderson?

Anderson was born in December 1986 and raised in Palm Beach, Florida.

She is the daughter of entrepreneur Harry Loy Anderson Jr. and philanthropist Inger Anderson. Her father became one of the youngest bank presidents in the United States while later serving on multiple charitable boards.

“My mom has always been an inspiration to me,” Anderson previously told Fashion Week Daily.

She graduated from Columbia University in 2009 with a degree in art history, criticism and conservation.

Anderson’s nonprofit and conservation work

Alongside her brothers, Anderson helped establish The Paradise Fund, a nonprofit focused on disaster relief and environmental causes.

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The organization later evolved into Paradise.ngo, where she currently serves as executive director.

“One of the greatest focuses of my life is how I can be of service to others and be a steward of the environment,” Anderson said.

She has also supported conservation storytelling projects tied to Florida wildlife preservation efforts.

Trump Jr and Anderson relationship timeline

Trump Jr and Anderson were first publicly linked in August 2024 while he was still reportedly engaged to former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle. Over the following months, the pair were repeatedly photographed together in Palm Beach and at Trump family events.

By early 2025, PEOPLE cited sources to described their relationship as serious, with insiders suggesting the couple could ‘go the distance’.

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Anderson later appeared with Trump Jr at the Republican National Convention and multiple family trips, including visits to Scotland and the FIFA Club World Cup.

The engagement became official in December 2025 after President Trump announced the news publicly at the White House.

“I’m not usually at a loss for words, because I’m usually doing the ranting and raving really well,” Trump Jr. said during the announcement. “I want to thank Bettina for that one word: ‘Yes.’ ”

Anderson added that it had been the ‘most unforgettable weekend’.

Vanessa Trump shares health update

The wedding news arrives during a difficult period for Trump Jr's ex-wife Vanessa Trump. She revealed Wednesday via Instagram Stories that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

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Trump Jr. shares five children with Vanessa Trump: Kai, 19, Donald III, 17, Tristan, 14, Spencer, 13 and Chloe, 11

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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