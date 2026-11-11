Trump was told about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with ‘Chinese spy’ during May Beijing trip: Report

As Nvidia faces market value losses amid controversy surrounding CEO Jensen Huang's alleged relationship, a new report by The New York Times has revealed that President Donald Trump was informed about the matter months earlier.

Trump was briefed on Jensen Huang's affair in May

Donald Trump was briefed about Jensen Huang's affair aboard Air Force One in May while travelling to China. (REUTERS)

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According to the report published Tuesday, Trump was briefed aboard Air Force One in May while travelling to China. During the flight, he was reportedly told that US intelligence agencies had obtained sensitive information suggesting Huang was involved with a woman, Alice Huang, suspected of being a Chinese spy.

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Marco Rubio, Trump's secretary of state and national security adviser, relayed the information shortly before Jensen Huang joined the president's visit to Beijing at his invitation.

Deep Dive What was Trump told about Jensen Huang during his May trip to Beijing? A New York Times report said Marco Rubio briefed Trump aboard Air Force One that US intelligence had information suggesting Huang was involved with Alice Huang, who was suspected of being a Chinese spy. Trump later said he did not recall hearing about it then. Who is Alice Huang, and what is her alleged connection to Jensen Huang? Alice Huang was an executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based company that buys advanced Nvidia chips. Jensen Huang acknowledged having an affair with her; claims that she was linked to Chinese intelligence have been disputed by Beijing. Why is Nvidia investigating Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice Huang? Nvidia’s board appointed former acting US Attorney Joon H Kim to lead an independent investigation after reports raised concerns about Huang’s relationship and a possible foreign intelligence operation. The board said the probe would be thorough and independent.

The New York Times reported that this was at least the second occasion in seven months that Trump had received intelligence concerning Huang's alleged relationship with the woman.

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Trump denies prior knowledge

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{{^usCountry}} Trump has largely dismissed or downplayed the allegations since US officials first alerted him last year that a woman reportedly involved in an affair with Huang was suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump has largely dismissed or downplayed the allegations since US officials first alerted him last year that a woman reportedly involved in an affair with Huang was suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. {{/usCountry}}

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The president has consistently backed Nvidia, describing the company as important to maintaining America's technological edge and contributing to the stock market's gains in recent years.

Trump denied knowing about Huang's alleged connection to the woman before travelling to China for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday. “No, I didn’t hear about it then,” he said.

Meanwhile, Beijing rejected claims that Alice Huang was a Chinese spy, while Jensen acknowledged having had an affair with her.

Trump downplays warnings about Huang

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Asked whether had received an intelligence briefing about the matter last year, Trump said he would need to verify it. “I’d certainly check with the intelligence people,” he said. “They could have been mentioned. Certainly, it didn’t make much of an impact on me," the President added.

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Trump’s May visit to China has attracted renewed attention following revelations about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s reported relationship with Alice Huang. She previously held an executive position at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that purchases advanced Nvidia chips.

Huang will not accompany Trump on next China visit

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Trump is scheduled to make another visit to China next week. While he had initially suggested that Huang could join him on the trip, the president said on Monday that the Nvidia CEO would not be accompanying him.

The president also said he had no intention of bringing up the issue with Jinping during their meeting.