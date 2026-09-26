Trump White House bars CNN from Air Force One again, disrupting TV press pool coverage of President’s Tennessee trip

The White House has barred CNN from flying aboard Air Force One with President Donald Trump for his Saturday trip to Tennessee, once again disrupting the television press pool just a day after major networks resumed joint coverage of the president.

President Donald Trump bars CNN from Air Force One again, putting White House TV press pool in limbo (AP Photo)

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CNN had been scheduled to cover Trump's trip to Knoxville as part of the rotating White House TV press pool, a system in which CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox News take turns providing cameras, reporters and video that are shared across television networks. The White House decision means CNN will not perform its scheduled pool duties for the trip.

The Washington Post was first to report the White House’s decision.

The move comes amid a broader legal and political fight between the Trump administration and several news organizations over White House access.

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CNN blocked despite court-ordered restoration of access

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{{^usCountry}} Trump last week announced that CNN, MS NOW and Politico would be barred from the White House, accusing the outlets of what he described as unfair coverage. The organizations subsequently sued the administration, arguing that the restrictions violated constitutional protections for the press. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump last week announced that CNN, MS NOW and Politico would be barred from the White House, accusing the outlets of what he described as unfair coverage. The organizations subsequently sued the administration, arguing that the restrictions violated constitutional protections for the press. {{/usCountry}}

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A federal judge later ordered the administration to restore the affected reporters' credentials. CNN reporters returned to the White House grounds on Thursday after their access was restored.

But the status of CNN's role in the television pool remained unresolved.

The five major television networks had previously declined to take CNN's place after the network was prevented from carrying out its pool assignment for Trump's trip to New York. That disrupted television coverage during the president's visit to the United Nations General Assembly.

TV pool resumes, then faces another setback

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The networks resumed pool coverage on Friday as Trump hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington. The pool provided coverage of the leaders' activities, including Xi's visit to the National Archives.

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CNN, however, remained in a holding pattern over its formal participation in the rotation. CNN reported that the network was allowed back onto White House grounds but had not received confirmation that it could resume its pool responsibilities.

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The latest decision to keep CNN off Air Force One raises fresh questions about whether the television pool can operate normally when one of its designated members is excluded.

The pool exists because the president's movements often take place in locations where every news organization cannot send its own crew. The designated network provides footage and reporting that are then made available to other broadcasters.

CNN previously explained that the arrangement allows a reporter covering Trump on behalf of CNN to also gather information and video for ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox.

The dispute is now unfolding alongside the pending court case involving CNN, MS NOW and Politico. A judge has given the news organizations until Monday to seek a preliminary injunction that could extend protections against the administration's restrictions.