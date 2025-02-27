Trump's controversial AI Gaza video faces backlash from Democrats, Hamas responds

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday shared an AI-created video on his Truth Social platform, presenting his "vision" for Gaza. The clip, titled "Gaza 2025… what’s next?", shows Trump sipping cocktails with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Gaza, alongside images of skyscrapers, luxury yachts, and a dictator-style statue of POTUS. Elon Musk also makes a brief appearance in the video. Trump shared an AI-created video presenting his "vision" for Gaza.(Truth Social/ Donald Trump)

The post quickly sparked a wave of criticism across social media, even from some of Trump’s supporters.

“I hate this. I love our president, but this is horrible,” one person wrote.

Another added, “The Trump Gaza video is quite possibly the most disgusting, the most shameful, the most hideous public communication by a US President in living memory.”

A third person wrote, “The “Trump Gaza” Video is the most disgusting & vile posts made by a president made in my lifetime. Absolutely gross.”

House Democrats Condemn the Video

House Democrats were quick to denounce the video.

Rep. Juan Vargas (D-Calif.) wrote on X, “I’m a very big supporter of Israel, and I think Israel has every right and responsibility to defend itself. But when a president goes and does something like that — it’s despicable. It really is. It makes things more difficult on the ground … for everybody. They just did something that’s really way below the character and nature of the presidency.”

Rep. Greg Meeks (N.Y.), the senior Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote, "I cannot believe a president of the United States could ever put something on their official [social media account] on that. And we are to take that man seriously? It is absolutely ridiculous and insulting to me, and I think to anybody that understands history — that understands the complications of trying to get a true peace in the Middle East.”

Hamas reacts -

Basem Naim, spokesperson and Hamas Political Bureau member, reacted to the video.

Speaking to Newsweek, the Hamas official said, "Unfortunately, Trump is once again proposing ideas that do not take into account the cultures and interests of the people."

"The people of Gaza are looking forward to the day when they see Gaza rebuilt, economically revived and building a better future for its children, but this cannot succeed inside the big prison. We are not struggling to improve prison conditions, but to get rid of the prison and the jailer."