Trump’s dramatic U‑turn on Strait of Hormuz: From ‘will open itself’ to acknowledging Iran’s control

US President Donald Trump has shifted from issuing sharp ultimatums to adopting a more measured tone on the Strait of Hormuz. This change is driven largely by the realities on the ground, where Iran continues to exert significant control over one of the world’s most critical energy routes. Despite US pressure, Iran has managed to significantly restrict movement through the strait. (Bloomberg)

In the early weeks of the conflict, Trump repeatedly warned Iran against disrupting shipping, threatening a forceful military response if oil flows were blocked. He even suggested the strait would eventually “open itself.”

However, recent remarks indicate a shift. As reported by Yahoo Finance, Trump has acknowledged that Iran is already influencing traffic and even experimenting with charging transit fees. “They shouldn’t be able to, but they’re doing it a little bit,” he said.

He also pointed to limited cooperation during talks, noting that Iran allowed a small number of oil tankers to pass.

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