‘Come on, Trump’: How are Republicans seeing US President's Iran war moves, poll reveals

A growing divide is emerging within the Republican base as Donald Trump navigates the ongoing Iran conflict, with new survey suggesting strong backing for limited military action, but clear resistance to a deeper ground war. US President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, March 26, 2026. (REUTERS)

According to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, most Republicans continue to support the President’s approach up to a point. While 63% back airstrikes against Iranian military targets, only 20% support deploying American ground troops. Track Iran US war LIVE updates

The findings underscore a political tightrope for Trump in a midterm election year. A prolonged ground conflict in the Middle East – something he had strongly pledged to avoid – could risk alienating a section of his own voters.

Economic pressure adds to concerns Beyond military strategy, the war’s economic fallout is also weighing on Republican voters. Oil and gas prices have surged since the conflict began nearly four weeks ago, intensifying cost-of-living worries.

About six in ten Republicans say they are at least “somewhat” concerned about affording gas in the coming months, the AP poll found. While that level of concern is lower compared to the broader public, it still signals unease within Trump’s support base.

Despite these concerns, Trump’s standing within the Republican Party remains largely intact. Roughly three-quarters of Republicans approve of his overall handling of the presidency, and about 70% back his management of the Iran situation.

Around half of Republican respondents say they have high confidence in Trump when it comes to the use of military force abroad, as well as his handling of both adversaries and allies, the report added.

US voters voice unease Still, some individual voices reflect a shift in sentiment. Stephen Hauss, state agriculture department employee from Camden, Delaware, said the war has changed how he views the President.

“Before the war I was just kind of like, ‘OK, like, I voted for him. I got to give him, like, some benefit of the doubt,’” the news agency AP quoted the 40-year-old as saying.

Hauss added that he now opposes efforts to reshape another country’s leadership: “I don’t think I am on board with this anymore.”

For others, the concern is less about strategy and more about priorities at home. Donnie Beson, 68, from Woodland Park, Colorado, said rising fuel costs are hitting close to home.

“Come on, Trump. Worry about us," he said. "We’re in a billion-dollar-a-day war. It’s like, ‘Man, you forgot about the other stuff, and you got to take care of that first.’”