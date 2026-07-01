Trump’s financial disclosure lists over $1.4 billion in income from crypto ventures; White House responds

Donald Trump ​reported more than $1.4 billion in income from ‌his family’s crypto ventures in 2025, Reuters reported. This indicates that the US President earns most of his income from digital assets ​that have benefited from his policies, per a review of his latest financial ⁠disclosures on Tuesday, June 30.

Trump’s financial disclosure lists over $1.4 billion in income from crypto ventures (REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz/File Photo) (REUTERS)

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The filings, his annual disclosure for ​2025 with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, ​revealed that Trump received over $500 million from World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture co-founded by him and his son. The president reported another $635 million from the sale of ​his $TRUMP meme coins.

The $635 million was earned from a group called Celebration Coins, and no digital footprint was found for the group, per NBC News.

A recent letter from Senate Democrats claimed that a company called Celebration Cards registered in Wyoming facilitated a crypto conference held at Mar-a-Lago in April. The company is now a major crypto hub.

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Trump further reported more than $80 million in income ‌from ⁠settlements with several media companies. He also reported millions from his company licensing his name to overseas property developers.

In a previous report, Reuters had estimated that Trump family has generated at ​least $2.3 ⁠billion in profit from investors since he returned to office.

The figures were disclosed to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics in a 927-page document.

White House responds

The White House has now responded to the findings.

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“Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged — or will ever engage — in conflicts of interest,” a White House representative said in a statement Tuesday, according to NBC News. “President Trump proudly made the United States the crypto capital of the world through executive actions, supporting legislation like the GENIUS Act, and other commonsense policies to drive innovation and economic opportunity for all Americans.”

Trump, unlike previous presidents, did not divest his assets or place them in a blind trust before taking office. According to the Trump Organization, third-party financial institutions manage the assets, with trades executed through automated technology.

“What strikes me as remarkable is how many pies Trump has his fingers in,” said Douglas Brinkley, a history professor at Rice University. “There is no precedent to compare it with. No president in the 20th or 21st century has had something that’s vaguely comparable.”

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