Trump’s GOP convention faces low turnout: Which Republicans are skipping? What we know so far

Several Republican candidates and lawmakers are planning to skip the party's first-ever midterm convention in Dallas next week, as President Trump's poll numbers slide ahead of the 2026 midterms

Why this convention matters

Republicans are gathering in Dallas for a two-day midterm convention, but several key candidates are choosing to skip the event. (AFP)

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President Donald Trump is gathering his party for a two-day pep rally in Dallas on September 9 and 10. Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters has called the event “Trumpapalooza,” saying it will help unite the party and reach more voters.

However, the event comes as Republicans worry about Trump’s popularity ahead of the midterm elections, where the party risks losing its House and Senate majorities.

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Who's skipping the event?

A Politico survey of more than 70 Republican candidates and lawmakers found that more than half planned to skip the event. Those named include:

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{{^usCountry}} Representative Tom Barrett (R-Mich.) - battling for reelection in a toss-up district. He told Politico, “I just felt I'd be more useful in my district.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Representative Tom Barrett (R-Mich.) - battling for reelection in a toss-up district. He told Politico, “I just felt I'd be more useful in my district.” {{/usCountry}}

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Representative Zach Nunn (R-Iowa) - also fighting for reelection in a vital toss-up district, as per The Hill.

Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) - told The Bulwark her time would be better spent back home.

Representative Rob Bresnahan (R-Pa.) - said he hadn't yet made plans to attend. He is running in a toss-up contest in a state Trump won in 2024.

Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) - a spokesperson told USA Today she doesn't plan to be at the convention and will instead remain in her state, a top Senate battleground.

Who are attending

Not every Republican is staying away from the Dallas event.

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Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson are among the top GOP figures expected to attend, as per the Hill.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is running for the Senate, will also attend.

Senator Jon Husted of Ohio and former Representative Mike Rogers of Michigan also plan to attend. Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska is expected to take part as well.

Representative Mike Lawler of New York has also campaigned with Trump this election cycle.

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Why are some republicans skipping?

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A few reasons are being cited for the low turnout. One is the high cost, House members are reportedly expected to pay a minimum of $25,000 to attend, though members of the public can win a free ticket through a lottery. A source said past conventions cost even more. Timing is another factor: the event runs September 9-10, right after Labor Day weekend, and clashes with the first two NFL games of the season, as per Politico.

Some lawmakers are also citing the 9/11 anniversary, since attendees flying out Friday will do so on the 25th anniversary of the attacks, and several northeastern lawmakers told Politico they're skipping because of commitments back home tied to the commemoration.

Then there's Trump's polling. Decision Desk HQ shows Trump is 18 points underwater, with just 39% approving of his job as president.

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As per USA Today, Vice President JD Vance downplayed the absences, saying it doesn't worry him. "That doesn't concern me," Vance said, adding that candidates in close races have a lot to juggle, from fundraising to meeting with voters.

"We don't need a congressman in a tight race to be there in all cases," Vance continued. “Sometimes it might be better if that guy's out there raising money.”