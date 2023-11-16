Trumps ‘heartwarming’ video at granddaughter’s school on Grandparents Day goes viral

A recent video featuring former President Donald Trump at his granddaughter's school has set social media ablaze, drawing both praise and criticism from supporters and critics alike. The clip, shared by Lara Trump on X, captured a heartwarming moment as 4-year-old Carolina proudly showed her desk to her grandfather during a "Grandparents Day" event.

TOPSHOT - Former US president and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves after speaking at a campaign rally in Claremont, New Hampshire, on November 11, 2023. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP)(AFP)

Supporters lauded the video as a "precious" and "heartwarming" glimpse into Trump's family life. One X user remarked, "This is just an amazing and touching moment. I bet she felt like the biggest person in the world to have Grandpa there." Others took the opportunity to contrast Trump's interaction with children to President Joe Biden's, emphasizing Trump's perceived positive approach.

However, the video wasn't immune to criticism. Some social media users accused Trump of leveraging the moment for "photo ops" on the campaign trail. A comment on X suggested, "This is great, grandpa should enjoy retirement and grandpa outings with the kiddos. Leave governing to men in their prime." Another user questioned the sincerity of the event, stating, "When your top priority is seamless photo ops."

The divisive nature of Trump's public image was further highlighted by references to his ongoing legal battles. Some X users labeled him a "criminal" and speculated on whether his grandkids would visit him in prison. Trump is currently facing a civil fraud trial in New York and multiple criminal indictments related to the 2020 election, allegations he vehemently denies.

The video, amassing nearly 3 million views and thousands of responses, underscores the polarizing impact of Trump's presence on social media. As he remains a Republican front-runner for the 2024 presidential race, each glimpse into his personal life continues to spark debates about his intentions and actions.

