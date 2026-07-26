Trump's tariffs aren't going away: Here's what they mean for your wallet and the US economy

President Donald Trump's tariffs are entering a new phase and are likely to stay for a long time, meaning Americans and businesses should expect continued import taxes instead of temporary measures. The White House's latest tariff overhaul is not a major policy change but a legal restructuring to keep Trump's trade agenda alive after previous tariffs ran into legal problems.

Trump's new tariffs are here to stay. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (AFP)

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For American consumers, this means continued uncertainty, disrupted supply chains and higher prices on many imported products. About 18 months into Trump's second-term trade war, tariffs have mainly resulted in higher prices for goods instead of delivering all the economic goals promised by the administration, according to WSJ. So far, the tariffs have not significantly slowed the nearly $30 trillion US economy, but they have also not substantially reduced the US trade deficit or revived domestic manufacturing as promised.

New Trump tariffs explained

On Thursday, Trump announced fresh tariffs ranging from 10% to 12.5% on products imported from more than 80 countries, including many of America's biggest trading partners, according to WSJ. The latest tariffs are designed to keep import taxes at roughly the same levels businesses have been paying during the past five months.

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{{^usCountry}} The Office of the US Trade Representative said the new Section 301 tariffs cover 99.4% of all US imports, according to Reuters. Trade experts say the legal change is intended to keep Trump's tariffs in place for longer after earlier court challenges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Office of the US Trade Representative said the new Section 301 tariffs cover 99.4% of all US imports, according to Reuters. Trade experts say the legal change is intended to keep Trump's tariffs in place for longer after earlier court challenges. {{/usCountry}}

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Analysts expect the overall effective tariff rate on US imports to remain close to 10%, meaning businesses will see little difference from what they have already been paying this year. The administration also plans to introduce several more tariff actions over the coming months, meaning additional import taxes are still on the way. That means Americans are unlikely to see import taxes disappear anytime soon, keeping pressure on prices for many imported goods.

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Why prices may stay high

Products including clothing, televisions, furniture and many other imported goods have become more expensive because of tariffs. According to Kelley Blue Book, tariffs have increased new vehicle prices by between $1,600 and $9,000 this year, according to WSJ.

Federal Reserve economists estimate tariffs increased core goods prices by about 3.1% through February. Because Americans spend much more money on services like housing, healthcare, entertainment and travel than on physical goods, the overall inflation impact has been smaller. The Federal Reserve estimates tariffs increased overall core consumer inflation by around 0.8 percentage points.

US economy stays strong

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Despite higher prices, the overall US economy has remained relatively strong. The inflation-adjusted US economy grew 2.7% between the first quarter of 2025 and the same period in 2026. Strong consumer spending and heavy investment in artificial intelligence have helped support economic growth despite tariffs.

The S&P 500 stock index has risen about 31% since Trump introduced his first major tariff package. However, tariffs have not fully achieved two major goals of the administration—reducing the trade deficit and bringing back manufacturing jobs.

Also read: Americans switch to Chinese AI as cheaper models challenge ChatGPT and Claude despite Trump crackdown

Factory jobs and trade gap

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During the first five months of 2026, the US trade deficit totalled $297.91 billion, about 10% lower than the same period in 2024 but still substantial. Manufacturing output has increased by 3.1% since Trump returned to office, but factory employment has continued to decline. About 75,000 fewer Americans worked in manufacturing in June 2026 than in January 2025.

Michigan-based vacuum cleaner maker Bissell Inc said it had expected tariffs to remain around 10% to 15% and therefore did not rush to import extra inventory before the new duties took effect, according to Reuters. Bissell CEO Mark Bissell said, "We continued to run the business based on the belief that the tariffs would stay in the 10-15% range."

More tariffs could be coming

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The temporary 150-day tariffs have collected another $31 billion through July 5, but those funds could also be refunded if courts rule against them. Legal experts believe the latest Section 301 tariffs could survive court challenges because judges may hesitate to block measures officially aimed at combating forced labour.

Trade experts warn that these unexpected tariff announcements remain one of the biggest risks for businesses trying to plan ahead. Eswar Prasad, trade professor at Cornell University, said, "Trump’s eagerness to impose tariffs to address a whole range of grievances will not only continue disrupting the global trading system but will have significant adverse effects on American households and businesses", according to Reuters.