Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is designed to help beneficiaries keep up with rising prices. However, the 3.6% increase announced for 2027 comes as Trump's tariffs and the war involving Iran add to inflation pressures, while concerns grow over the programme's retirement trust fund, which is projected to run out of reserves in 2032.

Social Security beneficiaries will receive a 3.6% COLA increase in 2027

President Donald Trump's tariffs and Iran war add to inflation and Social Security's rising costs. (REUTERS) more less

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The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced on October 14 that monthly benefits would increase by 3.6% in 2027. The announcement came shortly after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its September inflation report, which provided the final data needed to calculate the adjustment, according to The Motley Fool.

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The 8.7% increase in 2023 was the biggest Social Security COLA since 1982. The average retired worker is expected to receive an additional $75 per month in 2027.

Trump's tariffs have pushed up prices of goods in the US

Two policies under President Donald Trump are contributing to higher inflation and the bigger Social Security COLA: tariffs and the war involving Iran. Trump's tariffs have increased the cost of goods for American consumers over the last two years.

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{{^usCountry}} A report ‘How Fast Do Tariffs Pass Through into Consumer Prices?’ examined how tariffs affected prices in the US. Three economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York prepared the report for Liberty Street Economics. According to the report, goods price inflation increased by 2.9 percentage points because of tariffs by February 2026, according to The Motley Fool. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A report ‘How Fast Do Tariffs Pass Through into Consumer Prices?’ examined how tariffs affected prices in the US. Three economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York prepared the report for Liberty Street Economics. According to the report, goods price inflation increased by 2.9 percentage points because of tariffs by February 2026, according to The Motley Fool. {{/usCountry}}

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The economists also estimated that goods prices would have declined if the tariffs had not been introduced. This means American consumers have faced additional pressure from higher prices because of Trump's trade policies.

Iran war has pushed up fuel prices and added to inflation concerns

Trump's policies involving Iran have also affected the cost of living in the US. The war involving Iran has disrupted global oil supplies and pushed up fuel prices. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has been a major reason for the disruption.

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The waterway is an important route for global energy supplies, with up to 20 million barrels of petroleum liquids moving through it every day. The disruption has affected the movement of oil and other petroleum products, adding pressure to energy prices, according to The Motley Fool.

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Although the 3.6% increase will give beneficiaries more money every month, it could create additional financial pressure on Social Security. The bigger concern is whether the programme can continue paying benefits at its current levels over the coming years.

Social Security faces a $29.3 trillion long-term funding shortfall

The latest projections put Social Security's long-term unfunded obligation at $29.3 trillion in 2026. This means the programme is expected to face a major gap between the money it collects and the money it needs to pay out over the next 75 years.

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However, the long-term funding gap is not the only concern. The timeline for the depletion of the retirement trust fund is another major issue.

Social Security's retirement trust fund could run out of reserves by 2032

The latest Trustees Report estimates that the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) trust fund could exhaust its asset reserves by the fourth quarter of 2032. The OASI trust fund is responsible for supporting retirement benefits and payments to survivors of deceased workers.

However, exhausting these reserves does not mean Social Security will stop paying benefits. The programme will continue receiving money through sources such as payroll taxes. The problem is that its incoming revenue may not be enough to cover all scheduled benefits. If the OASI trust fund's reserves are depleted, Social Security could face benefit cuts estimated at 22%, unless lawmakers take action to address the funding gap.

Higher COLA increases could bring the trust fund's depletion closer

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Social Security's trustees consider several factors when estimating how long the OASI trust fund's reserves will last. These include birth rates, death rates, migration into the US, economic growth and annual COLA increases.

The projections generally assume that Social Security benefits will rise by relatively modest amounts each year. However, recent COLA increases have been higher than expected. The increase is expected to reach 3.6% in 2027, according to The Motley Fool.

These back-to-back above-average increases have been described as a Trump bump because of the impact of his policies on consumer prices. Higher monthly payments mean the programme has to spend more money on benefits. If benefit increases remain higher than expected, the OASI trust fund's reserves could be used up faster than the trustees currently project.

Trump's Big Beautiful Bill has also added to Social Security's financial concerns

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Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, signed into law on July 4, 2025, is also expected to increase costs for the programme. The legislation is projected to add $168.6 billion in costs to Social Security's trust funds between 2025 and 2034.

This additional financial pressure has already affected the estimated timeline for the depletion of the OASI trust fund's reserves. Before the legislation's impact was included, the trust fund was projected to exhaust its reserves in the first quarter of 2033. The latest estimate has moved that timeline forward to the fourth quarter of 2032, according to The Motley Fool.

Social Security benefit cuts could become a concern before 2032

The estimated 22% benefit cut could affect millions of retired workers and survivors who depend on Social Security. This means the larger Social Security checks expected in 2027 could come alongside a more serious funding challenge for the programme. With the projected shortfall approaching, the next few years could become important for lawmakers deciding how to protect Social Security benefits.

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