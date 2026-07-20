Tucson shooting suspect: What we know so far about man who shot nine people in Arizona

A mass shooting took place in Tucson, Arizona, early on Sunday morning, leaving nine people wounded. An officer from the Tucson Police Department ultimately shot the man who had opened fire, and he had to be taken to a hospital nearby with life threatening injuries.

A Tucson Police Department officer shot a man involved in a mass shooting on Sunday. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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The incident took place around 2am in downtown Tucson near Empire Pizza. Officers patrolling the area heard the sound of gunfire and responded. There. they encountered the suspect and gave ‘repeated commands’ before one cop opened fire, hitting the alleged shooter.

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Frank Magos, of the Tucson Police Department shared that many of the victims had been shot in extremities and were shifted to the hospital in ‘critical condition’ after receiving treatment on scene. All involved in the shooting are adults, though the names of the victims are not out yet. Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Tucson mass shooting suspect.

Tucson mass shooting suspect: What we know so far

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{{^usCountry}} Magos in a news conference said that the identity of the suspect ‘is known’ to the police, but they would not be releasing it at this time. UPI News reported Magos describe the suspect as a local man. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Magos in a news conference said that the identity of the suspect ‘is known’ to the police, but they would not be releasing it at this time. UPI News reported Magos describe the suspect as a local man. {{/usCountry}}

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As per the publication the suspect is currently in hospital with life-threatening injuries. Not much else is known about the circumstances surrounding the Tucson shooting or what motivated it.

On social media, claims were made that the suspect was one ‘David French’.

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“A name has emerged in the Tucson, Arizona mass shooting that occurred downtown last night, but it's not official and doesn't come from police. The TPD haven't released the name of the suspect or indicated a motive,” the post noted.

To be sure, these claims come from unverified profiles and the police have clearly stated that the name is not being released to the public at this time. HT.com could not independently verify the social media claims.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the shooting and the Tucson Police Department will carry out an internal administrative probe into the officer who shot the suspect. The cop's name has not been made public either.

Reports suggested that the police would likely make the suspect's name public at the time he's formally charged or booked in jail.

Mayor Regina Romero's statement on Tucson shooting

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Mayor Regina Romero released a statement about the Tucson shooting, saying, “Last night, Tucson experienced another serious and senseless act of gun violence. A shooter recklessly began shooting in a crowded area striking nine people before being stopped by a Tucson Police Officer. Thanks to the quick actions and excellent care provided by our fire fighters and police officers, all victims were stabilized and taken to the hospital where we are hopeful they will all recover.”

Romero added “As we all know too well, the impact resulting from this act of gun violence reaches beyond the scene and the victims. It affects all of us: family and friends, first responders, the witnesses, our entire community. We know these moments leave a lasting impression on us and our sense of safety. Easy access to guns and Arizona’s weak gun safety laws have continued to put all of us at risk. From requiring universal background checks to extreme risk laws to funding violence prevention there is more lawmakers can and should do.”

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Further, the mayor continued “We all deserve to be safe in all public spaces, in our schools, in our homes, in our shopping malls, and in our places of worship. For the victims, you have my prayers for healing and a speedy recovery. To the first responders, you have my gratitude. To our community, join us in taking action against gun violence and helping the victims and those affected by gun violence to heal.”