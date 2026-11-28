Two American Airlines Boeing 737s clipped wings while taxiing for departure at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) on Friday, as per the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). No injuries were reported.

Two American Airlines planes clipped wings while taxiing at Reagan National Airport. (Pixabay/ representative image) more less

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The incident comes as roughly 6 million Americans are projected to fly domestically during the Thanksgiving travel period, according to AAA.

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According to the FAA, American Airlines flight 638, bound for Dallas, clipped the wing of flight 2152, bound for Chicago, at around 5:10pm ET, as per 7News. Both planes were taxiing to take off at the time.

The pilot of flight 638 told air traffic controllers that the plane's wing had come in contact with flight 2152, which was next in line. "Yes sir, we are slightly over the hold short line and unfortunately we swapped paint with the American behind us, next to us," the pilot told controllers, as per CNN.

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Broken winglet and flight delays

{{^usCountry}} As per CNN, the winglet, the outermost part of the wing that curves up, broke off one of the planes, according to the air traffic control audio. "We got debris off our right… the whole winglet is there," one pilot told the tower. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per CNN, the winglet, the outermost part of the wing that curves up, broke off one of the planes, according to the air traffic control audio. "We got debris off our right… the whole winglet is there," one pilot told the tower. {{/usCountry}}

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Airport workers later recovered the broken winglet, after which both planes were able to taxi to their gates.

The control tower also told another plane arriving at the airport to abort its landing. And other incoming flights were warned about possible delays.

What happens next

The FAA said it will investigate the incident. American Airlines told CNN that both planes have been removed from service for inspection.

"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and are working to get them on their way as soon as possible," the airline said.

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The collision happened just off Runway 19, the longest runway at DCA and one of the busiest in the country.

In January 2025, the area near the airport was the site of the deadliest commercial aviation accident in the US in decades. An American Airlines regional jet that was preparing to land and a US Army helicopter collided, killing 67 people.