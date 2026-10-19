Two killed, three injured in West Baltimore gas station shooting; police suspect multiple gunmen

Two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting at a gas station in West Baltimore on Sunday night, October 18, with police suspecting that two or three gunmen used high-powered rifles in the attack. No arrests had been made as of Sunday night, and investigators were working to establish a motive.

Two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting at a gas station in West Baltimore on Sunday night. (Representational image) (Unsplash)

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According to reports, officers responded at around 10:30 pm to a BP gas station in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. They found four people with gunshot wounds, including a woman and three men. A fifth victim, a man, later arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

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The woman and one of the men died, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. The other three victims were expected to survive.

Investigators have yet to determine what led to the shooting. Police are hoping to gather information from the surviving victims and examine video evidence to reconstruct the events.

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{{^usCountry}} “We don't know any of that yet,” Worley said. “Hopefully, once we identify and speak to the victims that survived, they can give us some information. A lot of times, we have to rely on video evidence to put the pieces together.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We don't know any of that yet,” Worley said. “Hopefully, once we identify and speak to the victims that survived, they can give us some information. A lot of times, we have to rely on video evidence to put the pieces together.” {{/usCountry}}

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Worley said investigators believed two or three shooters were involved and that high-powered rifles were used.

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Baltimore sees multiple shootings in recent weeks

The gas station shooting comes amid a series of mass shootings in Baltimore over the past month. Police have responded to at least four such incidents, including a shooting earlier in October that killed a 12-year-old at a park in West Baltimore.

Another shooting in the city's Winchester neighborhood killed an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, according to the report.

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Worley expressed frustration over the repeated incidents, saying young people were firing weapons they did not know how to handle, putting multiple people at risk.

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“It continues to be young people that indiscriminately fire weapons that they don't know how to shoot, they don't know how to control and multiple people are getting hit,” he said.

Police would continue investigating the latest attack and seek to hold those responsible accountable, he added.

Three injured in separate liquor store shooting

In a separate incident earlier on Sunday night, three people were injured in a shooting at a liquor store in Northwest Baltimore.

Officers responded at around 8:30 pm to Pepper Liquor Store in the 5400 block of Reisterstown Road. They found two women, aged 26 and 22, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

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Police were subsequently informed that a 27-year-old man had arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

The two shootings occurred at separate locations and police investigations were ongoing.