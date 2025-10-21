By Jana Winter Two more arrested in attempted carjacking of DOGE staffer in Washington, D.C

WASHINGTON -Two more people have been arrested for the alleged assault of a former DOGE staff member in August that prompted U.S. President Donald Trump's federal crackdown on crime in the nation's capital, authorities said on Monday.

Jeanine Pirro, the top federal prosecutor in Washington, said two men, ages 19 and 18, were arrested in the carjacking attack on Edward Coristine, known as "Big Balls."

In June, the White House said Coristine, then 19, had resigned from billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, which sought to cut the size and cost of the federal government.

Coristine has said 10 people were involved in the attack, and four have been arrested so far.

In Monday's announcement, Pirro said Laurence Cotton-Powell, 19, and Anthony Taylor, 18 were charged with attempted unarmed carjacking, two counts of robbery, and two counts of assault with intent to commit robbery.

Both men also face charges in another attack and robbery that took place just before the attack against Coristine and his friends.

"This case underscores the escalating challenges that we face in confronting crime in Washington, D.C.," Pirro said at a news conference.

Last week, a boy and a girl, both 15, received probation after pleading guilty in the case to simple assault, which does not involve use of a weapon or result in serious injury.

Trump cited the August 3 attack on Coristine when he announced his plans for a law enforcement surge in the nation's capital that involved National Guard troops and other federal law enforcement officers. He also posted on social media a picture of Coristine, blood on his face, arms, legs and torso.

Violent crime has fallen steadily in Washington from a two-decade peak in 2023.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.