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Two water delivery contractors killed by Israeli forces in Gaza: UN

Two water delivery contractors killed by Israeli forces in Gaza: UN

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 01:58 am IST
AFP |
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Two civilian contractors delivering water for the UN children's fund were shot dead by Israeli troops in northern Gaza, UNICEF said on Saturday, expressing fury over the deaths the previous day.

Two water delivery contractors killed by Israeli forces in Gaza: UN

"UNICEF is outraged by the killing of two drivers of trucks contracted by UNICEF to provide clean water to families in the Gaza Strip," it said in a statement.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said troops saw "two armed terrorists in the area of the Yellow Line" which marks the boundary of the area under Israeli control approaching, so they "opened fire".

The army said the incident was "under review".

UNICEF said the incident took place at the Mansoura water filling point in northern Gaza, which is "the only operational truck filling point for the Mekorot water supply line serving Gaza City".

"The incident, in which two other people were injured, occurred during routine water trucking operations, with no changes in movement or procedures," it said, adding that the point was used "multiple times a day" by UNICEF and its humanitarian partners.

On Saturday, the Israeli army said troops had opened fire in two incidents in the Strip's north and south, eliminating "two infiltrators who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the forces posing an immediate threat".

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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