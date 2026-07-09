Tyler Robinson hearing day 4 LIVE updates: Roommate Lance Twiggs' video interview expected in Charlie Kirk murder case

Tyler Robinson hearing LIVE: The preliminary hearing for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk, enters its fourth day on Thursday, with prosecutors expected to present more evidence as they near the conclusion of their case. ...Read More

Utah prosecutors plan to play recordings of law enforcement interviews with Robinson’s roommate, Lance Twiggs, whose statements have become a key focus of the proceedings. Twiggs was granted limited-use immunity in exchange for cooperating with investigators following Kirk’s killing at Utah Valley University.

The hearing will determine whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence for Robinson to stand trial in the case. Robinson has not entered a plea, and his attorneys have not publicly commented on his guilt or innocence.

Roommate’s statements

Defense attorneys had challenged the public release of Twiggs’ statements, arguing that prosecutors could characterize the interviews as a confession and that widespread media coverage could affect Robinson’s right to a fair trial.

The dispute comes as the court weighs the balance between transparency and protecting Robinson’s right to a fair trial. Jeffrey Neiman, an attorney representing the Kirk family, argued that evidence presented during the hearing should be made public.

“It should be made public for the world to see,” Neiman said before court proceedings ended Wednesday, adding, “No redactions.” Defence attorney Richard Novak opposed the request, arguing that releasing certain evidence could undermine Robinson’s ability to receive a fair trial.

Prosecutors detail Robinson’s surrender and evidence collection

During Wednesday’s hearing, Utah State Bureau of Investigation agent Brian Davis testified that Robinson surrendered at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on September 11, accompanied by his parents and a family friend.

Davis said Robinson was formally arrested the following day and taken to the Utah County Jail, where investigators collected his clothing, fingerprints and DNA under a search warrant. Investigators later searched Robinson’s home and his parents’ residence, he testified.

Davis also told the court that Twiggs was interviewed twice by investigators, provided a DNA sample and received limited-use immunity before cooperating. Twiggs was warned that providing false information during his second interview could result in a Class A misdemeanor charge.

State District Judge Tony Graf has reminded both sides that the preliminary hearing is scheduled to conclude Friday.

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