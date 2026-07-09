Tyler Robinson hearing day 4 LIVE updates: Roommate Lance Twiggs' video interview expected in Charlie Kirk murder case
Tyler Robinson hearing LIVE: Hearing in the Charlie Kirk murder case enters day four, with prosecutors set to play interviews of his roommate Lance Twiggs. The court will hear more evidence as prosecutors near the end of their case to determine whether Robinson should stand trial.
Key evidence, roommate’s interview in focus in Tyler Robinson hearing.
Tyler Robinson hearing LIVE: The preliminary hearing for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk, enters its fourth day on Thursday, with prosecutors expected to present more evidence as they near the conclusion of their case. ...Read More
Utah prosecutors plan to play recordings of law enforcement interviews with Robinson’s roommate, Lance Twiggs, whose statements have become a key focus of the proceedings. Twiggs was granted limited-use immunity in exchange for cooperating with investigators following Kirk’s killing at Utah Valley University.
The hearing will determine whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence for Robinson to stand trial in the case. Robinson has not entered a plea, and his attorneys have not publicly commented on his guilt or innocence.
Roommate’s statements
Defense attorneys had challenged the public release of Twiggs’ statements, arguing that prosecutors could characterize the interviews as a confession and that widespread media coverage could affect Robinson’s right to a fair trial.
The dispute comes as the court weighs the balance between transparency and protecting Robinson’s right to a fair trial. Jeffrey Neiman, an attorney representing the Kirk family, argued that evidence presented during the hearing should be made public.
“It should be made public for the world to see,” Neiman said before court proceedings ended Wednesday, adding, “No redactions.” Defence attorney Richard Novak opposed the request, arguing that releasing certain evidence could undermine Robinson’s ability to receive a fair trial.
Prosecutors detail Robinson’s surrender and evidence collection
During Wednesday’s hearing, Utah State Bureau of Investigation agent Brian Davis testified that Robinson surrendered at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on September 11, accompanied by his parents and a family friend.
Davis said Robinson was formally arrested the following day and taken to the Utah County Jail, where investigators collected his clothing, fingerprints and DNA under a search warrant. Investigators later searched Robinson’s home and his parents’ residence, he testified.
Davis also told the court that Twiggs was interviewed twice by investigators, provided a DNA sample and received limited-use immunity before cooperating. Twiggs was warned that providing false information during his second interview could result in a Class A misdemeanor charge.
State District Judge Tony Graf has reminded both sides that the preliminary hearing is scheduled to conclude Friday.
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- Jul 09, 2026 10:29 pm IST
Tyler Robinson hearing LIVE: Prosecutors outline alleged motive behind Charlie Kirk shooting
Prosecutors have pointed to messages allegedly exchanged between Tyler Robinson and his roommate Lance Twiggs after the shooting as part of their argument about motive. Court documents cite a note and text messages in which Robinson allegedly referenced Kirk’s views, while prosecutors have argued his political and gender-related disagreements with Kirk may be relevant to the case.
- Jul 09, 2026 10:17 pm IST
Tyler Robinson hearing LIVE: What evidence has been presented in Kirk case so far?
Prosecutors have presented video footage, witness testimony and physical evidence as they seek to establish probable cause for trial against Tyler Robinson, reported BBC. Investigators testified about Robinson’s alleged movements before the shooting, footage from the day of the attack, a recovered rifle and evidence from the rooftop where Charlie Kirk was shot.
- Jul 09, 2026 09:58 pm IST
Tyler Robinson hearing LIVE: Who is Lance Twiggs, the roommate linked to Kirk case?
According to the BBC, Lance Twiggs was Tyler Robinson’s roommate and romantic partner at the time Charlie Kirk was shot at Utah Valley University. Investigators say Robinson exchanged text messages with Twiggs after the shooting, and the court is expected to hear parts of Twiggs’ interviews with law enforcement.
- Jul 09, 2026 09:51 pm IST
Tyler Robinson hearing LIVE: Judge orders parts of roommate Lance Twiggs’ statement redacted
Judge Tony Graf ruled that certain portions of video statements from Tyler Robinson’s roommate Lance Twiggs will not be played in court, reported BBC. The judge provided timestamps for sections to be removed, with prosecutors and defense attorneys debating which parts should be redacted. Investigators say Robinson communicated with Twiggs after the shooting.
- Jul 09, 2026 09:29 pm IST
Tyler Robinson hearing LIVE: Judge limits public display of evidence exhibits
According to the BBC, Judge Tony Graf ruled that not all evidence exhibits presented during Tyler Robinson’s hearing will be shown publicly. The court will follow a tiered system, with some exhibits visible only inside the courtroom and others available on the public livestream, while balancing transparency with the rights of the parties involved.
- Jul 09, 2026 09:13 pm IST
Tyler Robinson hearing LIVE: What video of Robinson at sheriff’s office shows
Prosecutors showed video footage of Tyler Robinson after he surrendered to law enforcement at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The short, silent clip showed Robinson standing in a room wearing a T-shirt and baseball cap, though it was unclear whether he was being interviewed by investigators at the time.
- Jul 09, 2026 09:05 pm IST
Tyler Robinson hearing LIVE: Robinson’s courtroom behavior analyzed as roommate Lance Twiggs is discussed
Fox News Digital reporter Michael Ruiz analyzed Tyler Robinson’s body language during the preliminary hearing, particularly when prosecutors and witnesses referenced his roommate, Lance Twiggs.
“Tyler Robinson appeared visible uneasy today at times during the hearing, especially during mentions of Lance Twiggs, taking deep breaths, fidgeting and adjusting his suit jacket,” Ruiz wrote on X. “We were not shown the video of Twiggs’ interview with police and expect to see only a redacted version tomorrow.”