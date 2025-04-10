Tyreek Hill, wife Keeta getting a divorce? Police respond to ‘domestic assault’ call involving Miami star

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is in trouble again. Police were called after the 31-year-old was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife Keeta Hill, ABC affiliate WPLG reported, citing an incident report. According to the report, the NFL star was described as 'very aggressive and impulsive' by his wife's mother, Alesia Vaccaro. Tyreek Hill's wife reportedly wants to divorce the Miami WR(Instagram/Tyreek Hill, Keeta Hill)

The publication further added that Keeta said that she is ‘in the process of filing for a divorce’. Neither the Dolphins WR nor his wife have responded to these claims yet.

TMZ Sports cited a Sunny Isles Beach Police Department incident report, to add that Keeta's mother told officers that she had called for emergency services after she saw Tyreek throw a computer to the floor. He also reportedly grabbed the couple's daughter. The two are parents to Zev Hill, twins Nakeem and Nyla Hill, Soul Corazon Hill, Tyreek D'Shaun Hill Jr., and Trae Love Hill.