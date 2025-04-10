Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tyreek Hill, wife Keeta getting a divorce? Police respond to ‘domestic assault’ call involving Miami star

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 10, 2025 02:36 AM IST

Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta, reportedly said she is filing for divorce

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is in trouble again. Police were called after the 31-year-old was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife Keeta Hill, ABC affiliate WPLG reported, citing an incident report. According to the report, the NFL star was described as 'very aggressive and impulsive' by his wife's mother, Alesia Vaccaro.

Tyreek Hill's wife reportedly wants to divorce the Miami WR(Instagram/Tyreek Hill, Keeta Hill)
Tyreek Hill's wife reportedly wants to divorce the Miami WR(Instagram/Tyreek Hill, Keeta Hill)

The publication further added that Keeta said that she is ‘in the process of filing for a divorce’. Neither the Dolphins WR nor his wife have responded to these claims yet.

TMZ Sports cited a Sunny Isles Beach Police Department incident report, to add that Keeta's mother told officers that she had called for emergency services after she saw Tyreek throw a computer to the floor. He also reportedly grabbed the couple's daughter. The two are parents to Zev Hill, twins Nakeem and Nyla Hill, Soul Corazon Hill, Tyreek D'Shaun Hill Jr., and Trae Love Hill.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Tyreek Hill, wife Keeta getting a divorce? Police respond to ‘domestic assault’ call involving Miami star
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On