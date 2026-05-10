UFO expert says Trump still hiding key info despite bombshell files release: ‘Something strange…’

The release of more than 160 previously classified government files related to UFOs and extraterrestrial phenomena has sparked debate over how much authorities truly know, and whether the public is being told the full story. A US military operator reported UAP while operating within African airspace. (US Department of War)

The documents were made public Friday after President Donald Trump ordered agencies to identify and release records connected to alien life and unidentified aerial phenomena. Director of National Security Tulsi Gabbard said the disclosures were intended to provide Americans with “maximum transparency.”

But veteran UFO investigator Dennis Anderson believes the release may reveal far less than it appears.

‘Government will never disclose everything’ Anderson, who has spent more than six decades investigating unexplained aerial sightings, told the New York Post he does not believe the government will ever fully admit what it knows about unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs.

“The government will never disclose that we are dealing with an unknown phenomenon that we cannot control or defend ourselves against,” Anderson said.

The longtime researcher also questioned whether the public could even handle complete disclosure. “Some UAP researchers think the public could handle it, I don’t,” he added.

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Anderson previously studied the mysterious 2001 “Arthur Kills Lights” sightings, in which several glowing orange oval-shaped objects were reportedly seen flying between New Jersey and Staten Island.

‘Something strange’ According to Anderson, officials likely know that unexplained activity exists but may not fully understand what they are dealing with. He claimed the phenomenon appears to evolve alongside human understanding and described it as a kind of “cosmic consciousness.”

“There’s something that is going around all the time… It’s constantly around us, but just adapts to the time,” Anderson told the Post.

Referencing reports of “Phantom Airships” seen in the late 1800s, he suggested that mysterious sightings throughout history could be linked to the same unexplained force appearing differently across generations.

“So whatever this thing is, whatever this phenomenon is, it stays one or two steps ahead of what people actually expect something to be,” he warned.

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‘Smoke and mirrors’ accusations Although officials announced that additional files would be released gradually in the coming weeks, Anderson argued the slow rollout could be part of a strategy to weaken public interest.

“If they show you enough of this stuff where you’re not seeing anything… people are just going to get tired and they’re just going to not pay attention anymore,” he said.

He further accused authorities of pretending to be transparent while withholding meaningful information. “They’re trying to cover as much as they can and still make it sound like they’re interested in giving you the information when they’re really not. It’s all smoke and mirrors stuff,” Anderson claimed.

Despite his concerns, Anderson said the mysterious phenomenon has not shown signs of targeting humanity directly. “It just is and it just does whatever it feels like whenever it wants to,” he added.