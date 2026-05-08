US govt releases UFO files showing multiple never-seen-before unidentified objects: ‘It’s time people saw'

The United States government has begun releasing long-classified documents related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), also known as UFOs, following a directive from President Donald Trump. The US govt has released classified UFO files. (DeptofWar/X)

Trump, on Truth Social, said he would direct war secretary Pete Hegseth and other agencies to begin releasing government files connected to “alien and extraterrestrial life, UAP, and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)." “Any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters,” Trump said.

Following this, the department of war, along with the office of the director of national intelligence (ODNI) and other agencies, has begun a large-scale effort to locate, review, and declassify UAP-related records. Officials said this work involves millions of records collected over many decades.