UFO Files: Pentagon archive reveals bizarre ‘eight-pointed star’ caught on infrared camera

A newly released video from the Pentagon’s UFO archive appears to show a strange “eight-pointed star” moving across the sky, adding intrigue to the US government’s growing collection of unexplained aerial sightings. The video appears to show a glowing object with eight protruding points or arms drifting through the frame. (US Department of War)

The clip, which runs for nearly two minutes, was reportedly captured in 2013 using “an infrared sensor aboard a US military platform,” according to details published alongside the footage.

Submitted by personnel from US Central Command, the video appears to show a glowing object with eight protruding points or arms drifting through the frame.

A description accompanying the footage on the Pentagon’s UFO files website said the video “depicts an area of contrast resembling an eight-pointed star with arms of alternating length.”