London, Fiction authors from the UK dominate the shortlist of the 2026 Booker Prize, including Scottish American past winner of the coveted literary prize Douglas Stuart.

UK authors dominate 2026 Booker Prize shortlist of ‘writing at its best’

This year's six finalists, whittled down on Tuesday from the "Booker Dozen" of 13 on the longlist, span a range of genres – from dystopian fiction to contemporary realism, from campus satire to historical fiction.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Stuart, who won the Booker in 2020 for 'Shuggie Bain', is shortlisted this year for 'John of John' and will go head-to-head with another past winner of the prize worth 50,000 pounds – Jamaican author Marlon James for 'The Disappearers'. Previously shortlisted American author Elizabeth Strout is in the running for 'The Things We Never Say', with 'The End of Everything' by M. John Harrison, 'Black Bag' by Luke Kennard and 'May We Feed the King' by Rebecca Perry completing the British authors in the race.

"This is writing at its best. There's plenty to enjoy, some blissful escapism and prose to die for; 'I just wish I could have written that' kept going through my mind," said author Mary Beard, chair of the Booker Prize 2026 judging panel.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "These novels range from the hilarious to the discomfiting, from the frighteningly strange to the alarmingly domestic, from the powerfully shocking to the intriguingly understated. In them, we meet characters from different countries and different centuries, created by authors 40 years apart, new talent and well-known favourites. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "These novels range from the hilarious to the discomfiting, from the frighteningly strange to the alarmingly domestic, from the powerfully shocking to the intriguingly understated. In them, we meet characters from different countries and different centuries, created by authors 40 years apart, new talent and well-known favourites. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"But there is also plenty here to change the way we see the world, to surprise us and to challenge our certainties," she said.

Each shortlisted author will receive 2,500 pounds and a specially bound edition of their book. The announcement of the Booker Prize 2026 winner will take place on November 9 at a ceremony at Old Billingsgate in London, with the winner receiving a trophy named 'Iris' along with the cash prize of 50,000 pounds.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gaby Wood, Chief Executive of the Booker Prize Foundation, said: "I knew it would be almost impossible for the judges to reduce their phenomenal longlist to just six books, and it was. But the prize rules demand a shortlist!

"These six, which struck the judges strongly the first time they read them and deepened when read again, speak to each other in unexpected ways by virtue of being placed side by side."

The 55-year-old annual Booker Prize celebrates the best works of long-form fiction by writers of any nationality, written in English and published in the UK and/or Ireland between October 2025 and September 2026.

This year's shortlist has been hailed for capturing the interior lives of a rich cast of characters – from a beachcomber eking out an existence on the coast of Kent to an out-of-work actor paid to attend university lectures zipped inside a black leather bag for a psychology experiment; from a reluctant monarch in a medieval court under threat by scheming courtiers to a son returning home to his repressive father in a traditional Calvinist island community in the Outer Hebrides; from a teacher with a seemingly comfortable life in coastal Massachusetts who is harbouring a secret, to a survivor of a murderous homophobic attack in 1980s Kingston, Jamaica, set on retribution.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The books are by authors whose ages span 40 years, including an 81-year-old – M. John Harrison – who could go on to become the oldest winner in the prize's history.

Last year, Booker Prize-winning author Kiran Desai returned to the coveted literary award shortlist with 'The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny'. However, the 53-year-old Delhi-born author, who won the Booker Prize in 2006 with 'The Inheritance of Loss', lost out on a second win in 2025 to 'Flesh' by Hungarian British author David Szalay.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.