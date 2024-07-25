UK cop suspended after 'disturbing footage' of man stamping on suspect's head at Manchester Airport sparks outcry

A British police officer has been suspended after a horrific video on the Internet showed him kicking and stamping on a man's head at the Manchester Airport. While the video filmed by onlooker has sparked outcry on social media, several people protested outside a police station on Wednesday night. Protesters are seen outside Rochdale Divisional Headquarters in Rochdale, Manchester, UK on July 24, 2024.(Shutterstock)

“Following a thorough review of further information that has become available in relation to an incident at Manchester Airport on Tuesday evening, Greater Manchester Police has suspended a police officer from all duties,” the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed on Thursday.

The widely shared video captured a tumultuous incident in an airport parking lot when multiple taser-wielding officers were restraining two suspects. One man can be seen lying on the ground at Terminal 2 as the male police officer holding a taser over him before hitting him twice. It appeared that another man had also been struck in the head by an officer.

Meanwhile, Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, has appealed for peace ahead of his meeting with the home secretary over the incident.

At least three policer officers suffered injuries: GMP

In an earlier statement, the GMP acknowledged that the “deep concerns” that had been “widely raised”.

The GMP stated that the video showed “an event that is truly shocking, and that people are rightly extremely concerned about. The use of such force in an arrest is an unusual occurrence and one that we understand creates alarm.” It informed that at least three officers were attacked while attempting to contain the attack, and that the police are looking into the reports of the assault.

According to the GMP, the injured cops required hospital treatment, including one female officer who had a broken nose. In one of the videos shared on X, a female cop can be seen weeping and leaving the scene before receiving assistance from another officer.

“One male officer has been removed from operational duties and we are making a voluntary referral of our policing response to the Independent Office of Police Conduct,” the statement added.

“Shame on you” cries were heard during the protest outside the Rochdale police station.

A police spokesperson claimed that weapons officers were punched to the ground while attempting to make an arrest following the altercation in the airport.

Moreover, the two individuals were taken into custody on charges of affray and assault on emergency responder and impeding law enforcement. In one of the viral videos, around 100 people can be heard shouting "Shame on you, GMP."

British lawmakers express concern over ‘disturbing footage’

Several British lawmakers have denounced the assaults captured on camera. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham described the video as “disturbing” in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that he "understands the concern."

In a post on X, Paul Waugh, the local MP for Rochdale, informed that he has addressed his concerns to police and said he is "extremely concerned" about the "appalling" video from Manchester Airport.

According to Waugh, the man who was arrested is a resident of Rochdale. He said that he has spoken to his family and will meet them on Friday.

Diana Johnson, the UK Home Office Minister, stated on X that she "understand(s) the public concern" prompted by the "disturbing footage."