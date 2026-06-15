...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

UK to debate assisted dying again after previous attempt to change law failed

BRITAIN-ASSISTED DYING/ (PIX):UK to debate assisted dying again after previous attempt to change law failed

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 04:56 pm IST
Reuters |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

LONDON, - British lawmakers look set to hold a fresh debate on legalising assisted dying for terminally ill people in the new parliamentary session, after one member said she would reintroduce draft legislation that stalled earlier this year.

UK to debate assisted dying again after previous attempt to change law failed

Polls have long shown around 80% of Britons back assisted dying, and the country had been on course to follow Australia, Canada, the Netherlands and Spain as well as some U.S. states in permitting it, until the bill faltered in the upper chamber.

Lauren Edwards, a lawmaker in Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party, said she would bring back the same legislation as a private member's bill to the House of Commons, the lower chamber of parliament.

Writing on her website on Sunday, Edwards said she owed it to terminally ill people and their families to bring back a bill that gives them choice at the end of their lives. In 2025, elected members of the House of Commons voted in favour of changing the law by 314-291, but the bill failed in the unelected upper chamber, the House of Lords, in March after members ran out of time to debate the hundreds of amendments proposed during that parliamentary session.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
house of commons
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / UK to debate assisted dying again after previous attempt to change law failed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.