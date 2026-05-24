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Ukraine, US embassy warn of possible major Russian airstrike

Ukraine, US embassy warn of possible major Russian airstrike

Published on: May 24, 2026 12:02 am IST
AFP |
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the US embassy in Kyiv issued warnings Saturday about the risk of a major Russian airstrike in the coming hours.

Ukraine, US embassy warn of possible major Russian airstrike

Their alerts came after Russian officials said the death toll from a Ukrainian strike on a college and its dormitory in a Russian-occupied town in eastern Ukraine had risen to 18.

Zelensky, posting on social media: said: "Our intelligence services reported receiving data, including from American and European partners, about Russia preparing a strike with the Oreshnik missile" a Russian, nuclear-capable device.

Zelensky said they were checking the information, adding: "We are seeing signs of preparation for a combined strike on Ukrainian territory, including Kyiv, involving various types of weaponry."

Appealing to the international community, Zelensky said: "Pressure must be put on Moscow so that it does not expand the war."

The US embassy in Kyiv said it had "received information concerning a potentially significant air attack that may occur at any time over the next 24 hours".

Russian President Vladimir Putin promised a military response after the deadly Ukrainian drone strike on Starobilsk in the Russian-occupied Lugansk region, launched overnight Thursday to Friday.

Kyiv has denied targeting civilians and said it had hit a Russian drone unit stationed in the Starobilsk area.

bur-mda/jj/rlp

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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