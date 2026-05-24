Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the US embassy in Kyiv issued warnings Saturday about the risk of a major Russian airstrike in the coming hours.

Ukraine, US embassy warn of possible major Russian airstrike

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Their alerts came after Russian officials said the death toll from a Ukrainian strike on a college and its dormitory in a Russian-occupied town in eastern Ukraine had risen to 18.

Zelensky, posting on social media: said: "Our intelligence services reported receiving data, including from American and European partners, about Russia preparing a strike with the Oreshnik missile" a Russian, nuclear-capable device.

Zelensky said they were checking the information, adding: "We are seeing signs of preparation for a combined strike on Ukrainian territory, including Kyiv, involving various types of weaponry."

Appealing to the international community, Zelensky said: "Pressure must be put on Moscow so that it does not expand the war."

The US embassy in Kyiv said it had "received information concerning a potentially significant air attack that may occur at any time over the next 24 hours".

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{{^usCountry}} In the message, posted on its website, it said its alert was for all parts of Ukraine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the message, posted on its website, it said its alert was for all parts of Ukraine. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Last week, Russia's army conducted three days of nuclear weapons drills involving thousands of troops across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last week, Russia's army conducted three days of nuclear weapons drills involving thousands of troops across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Russia has deployed the Oreshnik to Belarus, its neighbouring ally, which as well as bordering Ukraine, has borders with three NATO member states: Lithuania, Latvia and Poland. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Russia has deployed the Oreshnik to Belarus, its neighbouring ally, which as well as bordering Ukraine, has borders with three NATO member states: Lithuania, Latvia and Poland. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Both Zelensky and the US embassy in their messages called on their citizens to seek shelter in the event of an air alert. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both Zelensky and the US embassy in their messages called on their citizens to seek shelter in the event of an air alert. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Russia has so far used the Oreshnik against Ukraine twice, with conventional warheads: once in November 2024 against a military factory; and again in January 2026 against an aeronautics factory in the west of the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Russia has so far used the Oreshnik against Ukraine twice, with conventional warheads: once in November 2024 against a military factory; and again in January 2026 against an aeronautics factory in the west of the country. {{/usCountry}}

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Russian President Vladimir Putin promised a military response after the deadly Ukrainian drone strike on Starobilsk in the Russian-occupied Lugansk region, launched overnight Thursday to Friday.

Kyiv has denied targeting civilians and said it had hit a Russian drone unit stationed in the Starobilsk area.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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