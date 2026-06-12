A group of UN experts on Thursday denounced a crackdown on women by the Taliban morality police in the western Afghan city of Herat, saying at least two people had been killed and more than 20 injured during recent protests against the restrictions.

UN experts, MSF condemn crackdown on women by Afghan morality police

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Tensions have been mounting in Herat for days as the Taliban's Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice announced a ban on women and girls exposing their feet in public or wearing makeup. UN experts said dozens of women had been detained in the ensuing crackdown.

A protest against the restrictions on Tuesday was broken up by force and a boy was shot dead, the UN said, while witnesses told AFP that security forces opened fire on demonstrators.

In a statement Thursday, 10 independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council said at least two people were killed and over 20 were injured. Police have denied that any weapons were used.

"Allegations that women were detained for dress code violations are deeply concerning and may constitute arbitrary and unlawful detention, as it appears to penalise the exercise of their right to freedom of expression and right to be free from gender discrimination," the experts' statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} "Equality, peaceful assembly, freedom of expression and movement, and protection from arbitrary detention are fundamental rights," it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Equality, peaceful assembly, freedom of expression and movement, and protection from arbitrary detention are fundamental rights," it added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The women detained included a female medical worker employed by Doctors Without Borders , prompting strong condemnation from the NGO. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The women detained included a female medical worker employed by Doctors Without Borders , prompting strong condemnation from the NGO. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The employee was heading to work at Herat Regional Hospital and stopped by PVPV agents on June 6 and accused of failing to comply with its dress code for women, the NGO said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The employee was heading to work at Herat Regional Hospital and stopped by PVPV agents on June 6 and accused of failing to comply with its dress code for women, the NGO said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The employee, who worked at the MSF-supported pediatric ward at the hospital, was held for two days and released on June 8 after having to sign, together with her husband and relatives, a written commitment to wear clothing mandated by the PVPV. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The employee, who worked at the MSF-supported pediatric ward at the hospital, was held for two days and released on June 8 after having to sign, together with her husband and relatives, a written commitment to wear clothing mandated by the PVPV. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} MSF "is outraged by the arrest and detention of one of its employees as part of the enforcement of dress code requirements in the city," the group said. "This incident is not isolated. Women in Afghanistan already face very severe restrictions on movement and access to public life." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MSF "is outraged by the arrest and detention of one of its employees as part of the enforcement of dress code requirements in the city," the group said. "This incident is not isolated. Women in Afghanistan already face very severe restrictions on movement and access to public life." {{/usCountry}}

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In the country, women must be almost entirely covered when they leave their homes. They are barred from certain professions and from pursuing education beyond the primary level.

Additional restrictions, including mandatory all-covering burqas "further undermine access to essential medical services and hinder the ability of female healthcare workers to provide care," MSF's statement read.

The PVPV has not commented on the detention of women in Herat over dress code violations, despite requests for comment from AFP.

However, the ministry's department in Herat said new regulations had recently come into force and warned that violations could lead to detention or imprisonment.

iw/md/msp

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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