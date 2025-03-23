Unable to claim IRS $1400 stimulus check by April 15? Here's what happens

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has given thousands of Americans a chance to claim up to $1400 stimulus money by April 15. Taxpayers need to file a 2021 tax return to receive any remaining funds from the third round of stimulus checks. If they fail to do so, the unclaimed funds will be handed over to the US Treasury and permanently lost. The IRS has set a deadline for the $1400 stimulus check(AP)

The IRS gives Americans three years to claim a tax refund, including refundable credits and stimulus payments tied to your 2021 return. With the third round of stimulus checks linked to 2021 taxes, the deadline to receive the money —or any other 2021 refund—is April 15, 2025. Over a million Americans could still pocket this money, but only if they manage to file the right forms before time runs out.

Who is eligible for the $1400 IRS refund?

To claim a 2021 tax refund by April 15, 2025, you need an unfiled 2021 return, income under $150,000 (joint) for the $1,400 stimulus (Recovery Rebate Credit), or eligibility for credits like EITC or CTC. One must be a US citizen/resident with SSN/ITIN, no prior claim, and file Form 1040 on time.

What happens if you miss the deadline?

You lose your entire check. If the 2021 tax return is not submitted by the deadline, the $1400 or any other 2021 refund will go to the treasury as ‘unclaimed’ money.

Can you apply for the check after April 15?

No. The IRS will not issue any routine extensions or grace periods. However, limited exceptions exist for military personnel serving in combat zones and people with IRS processing errors or disputes. A last-minute legislative change could extend the window.