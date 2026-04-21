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Uncertainty prevails over second round of US-Iran talks

Uncertainty prevails over second round of US-Iran talks

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 04:57 pm IST
PTI |
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Islamabad, There was uncanny vagueness on Tuesday about the talks between the US and Iran due to unnecessary bravado being shown by the rivals as the end of a two-week ceasefire approached.

Uncertainty prevails over second round of US-Iran talks

The first round of US-Iran talks held on 11 and 12 April failed to produce the desired results for the parties, leading to a flurry of activities by Pakistan to cool tempers and raise hopes for another round of dialogue.

Pakistan launched preparations on Sunday by deploying over 10,000 personnel to provide security to the foreign delegates.

President Donald Trump had indicated that his team of negotiators could reach Islamabad by Monday night, while the Iranian delegation was also expected to travel to Islamabad, but so far, there was no sign of any peace maker in Islamabad.

Though some reports suggested that security teams from the two countries were already in the Pakistani capital to oversee preparations.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met the envoys of the US and Iran on Tuesday and discussed matters related to the peace talks.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are likely to join Vance.

The fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran was tested once again on Sunday when a US guided-missile destroyer fired on and seized an Iranian cargo ship after it tried to get past the US naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman, further angering the Iranians.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
islamabad ceasefire
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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