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Unidentified gunmen kill 3 under-custody bank robbers in Pak's Peshawar

Unidentified gunmen kill 3 under-custody bank robbers in Pak's Peshawar

Published on: May 21, 2026 03:02 am IST
PTI |
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Peshawar, Three under-custody suspected bank robbers have been shot dead after unidentified armed men opened fire on a police team escorting them in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar, police said.

Unidentified gunmen kill 3 under-custody bank robbers in Pak's Peshawar

The incident occurred within the limits of Machni Gate Police Station when unknown assailants attacked an investigation team escorting the suspects during the course of interrogation and identification of crime scenes, a police official said late on Wednesday.

According to police, the deceased suspects were identified as Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Umar alias Wajahat and Muhammad Imad and were allegedly involved in bank robberies and the killing of a police personnel.

Police said the suspects had been taken to Allied Bank in the Pir Bala area on Warsak Road to complete legal formalities and identify the scene of a previous robbery.

During the operation, three pistols allegedly used in the bank robbery were recovered from a nearby location after being identified by the suspects.

According to police, the deceased suspects were wanted in multiple cases, including the killing of a security guard during a bank robbery on Kohat Road on January 20, 2026, and the killing of Additional SHO Bahar Ali during an attempted bank robbery in Pir Bala on Warsak Road on March 6, 2026.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
investigation team peshawar
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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