Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Unusually violent storms, tornadoes kill 37 across several US states

ByHT News Desk
Mar 17, 2025 06:22 AM IST

US President Donald Trump expressed condolences and offered assistance to the affected regions.

An unusually violent weather system tore across several US states over the weekend, bringing deadly tornadoes, dust storms, and fast-moving wildfires from Mississippi to Oklahoma, claiming at least 37 lives.

Steve Romero's vehicle's windshield displays the damage from Saturday's tornado, in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(AP)
Steve Romero's vehicle's windshield displays the damage from Saturday's tornado, in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(AP)

The National Weather Service confirmed that while tornado watches were lifted, severe weather conditions still posed a threat through Sunday evening across parts of the Southeast, including the Carolinas, northern Florida, and Georgia.

US storms | Latest updates

Death toll: At least 37 people have died as destructive winds, fires, and storms wreaked havoc from Mississippi to Oklahoma. Missouri has recorded the most casualties, with at least 12 people dying by tornadoes that ravaged the state.

Most deaths in Missouri: While 12 died in Missouri, deadly tornadoes swept through central areas of Alabama, killing at least three, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves confirmed six deaths from tornadoes, with over 200 people displaced across the state, two fatalities were confirmed in Oklahoma due to the fires and eight people were reported dead in Kansas. In Texas, three people died amid the dangerous dust conditions. In Arkansas, three deaths ere confirmed.

A view of the damage in Harmony Hills trailer park on March 15, 2025 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. (Getty Images via AFP)
A view of the damage in Harmony Hills trailer park on March 15, 2025 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. (Getty Images via AFP)

‘High risk’ event: Forecasters had labeled the storm system as a "high risk" event, although extreme weather in March is not unusual. US President Donald Trump expressed condolences and offered assistance to the affected regions.

Death toll expected to rise: As emergency crews continue to search for survivors, the death toll is expected to rise as recovery efforts continue. “It’s really disturbing for what happened to the people last night,” news agency Associated Press quoted Dakota Henderson, a local resident. Henderson recounted the chaos in Missouri's Wayne County, where only one room of a house remained standing.

This handout image released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on March 15, 2025 shows a damaged marina on Clearwater Lake, near Piedmont, Missouri, after severe storms hit the area.(AFP)
This handout image released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on March 15, 2025 shows a damaged marina on Clearwater Lake, near Piedmont, Missouri, after severe storms hit the area.(AFP)

Wildfires: In addition to the tornadoes, fast-moving wildfires ravaged Texas and Oklahoma, fueled by high winds. Over 130 fires were reported in Oklahoma, causing widespread damage and destruction. Two fatalities were confirmed in the state due to the fires.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On