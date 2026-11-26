The US State Department has approved a possible $621.9 million military sale to Ukraine to support the maintenance and operation of its F-16 fighter aircraft. The proposed package includes equipment, laboratory supplies and transportation support to help Ukraine maintain its fleet.

US approves a possible $621.9 million F-16 maintenance and support package for Ukraine, funded by four European countries. (REUTERS) more less

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The State Department announced the decision on November 25, describing it as a Foreign Military Sale. According to the department, Ukraine will use funding from Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway through the Joint Ukraine Multinational Program – Services, Training and Articles Rapid Timeline (JUMPSTART).

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The proposed purchase will not involve US government funding. It will also be added to an earlier military assistance agreement whose value was below the threshold requiring congressional notification.

F-16 package includes maintenance equipment and support

Ukraine requested a range of items needed to sustain its F-16 aircraft. The package includes cartridge-actuated and propellant-actuated devices, laboratory equipment and transportation support.

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The State Department said the proposed sale would strengthen Ukraine's ability to respond to current and future security threats. It is also expected to support the country's air defence and regional security missions.

The department added that Ukraine would be able to incorporate the equipment and services into its armed forces without difficulty. The announcement did not specify how many aircraft would receive support or provide a delivery schedule for the equipment.

European countries to fund the proposed purchase

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Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway will provide the funding through the JUMPSTART programme, meaning the proposed transfer will not draw on US funds.

The US government will select the main contractors through competitive procurement procedures under federal acquisition rules. The State Department also noted that no offset agreement had been proposed so far. Any such arrangement would be discussed between Ukraine and the selected contractors during negotiations.

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The department said the proposed sale would support US foreign policy and national security objectives by improving the security of a partner country. It also confirmed that the arrangement would not affect US defence readiness.

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No additional US government or contractor personnel will need to be assigned to Ukraine to carry out the proposed sale.

The announcement concerns approval of a possible sale and does not confirm that all equipment has already been purchased or delivered.