An American basketball player from Georgia has been arrested in Nigeria after authorities allegedly discovered 33.95kg (75lb) of marijuana in his checked luggage at Lagos’s main international airport. Nigerian authorities say American basketball player Greene Da’monte Khiree was arrested at Lagos airport after 33.95kg of marijuana was allegedly found in abandoned checked bags. (Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency)

Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) identified the suspect as 28-year-old Greene Da’monte Khiree. He was detained last Wednesday after arriving in Lagos on a flight from Thailand via the United Arab Emirates, as per The Guardian.

Marijuana found in abandoned luggage According to the NDLEA, the basketball player allegedly attempted to leave the airport with his hand luggage after abandoning two checked-in bags.

A subsequent inspection of the abandoned suitcases reportedly uncovered 32 parcels of marijuana weighing a total of 33.95kg. Investigators also discovered a tracking device inside the luggage.

The agency said evidence recovered from the suspect’s mobile phone indicated that he had “knowledge of and involvement in the drug trafficking activity”.

During questioning, Greene told investigators that he had travelled to Nigeria to “build networks” to support his basketball career.

Greene Da’monte Khiree's basketball career in Thailand and the US Greene Da’monte Khiree, a native of Georgia, has been associated with the Pattani Raptors, a team competing in Thailand’s Premier Men’s League.

His basketball background includes college stints at Reinhardt University and South Georgia Technical College. He also played semi-professional basketball in the United States before moving on to represent several teams in Thailand.

Authorities have not established publicly whether his basketball activities were connected to the alleged drug trafficking operation.

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Nigeria's strict drug trafficking laws The arrest has drawn attention to Nigeria’s tough approach to drug-related offences. Drug trafficking carries severe penalties in the country, including life imprisonment.

The case also brings to mind other high-profile incidents involving foreign basketball players detained overseas over marijuana-related offences.

WNBA star Brittney Griner was imprisoned in Russia after being convicted in a cannabis-related case. She was eventually released in December 2022.

Former Utah State basketball player Jarred Shaw was also imprisoned in Indonesia over a marijuana offence and remains in custody.

The investigation into Greene’s alleged involvement in drug trafficking is ongoing. An arrest or allegation does not establish guilt, and the suspect remains entitled to the presumption of innocence.