Trump calls reporter Rachel Scott ‘pathetic’, dismisses White House renovation costs as ‘peanuts’

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at journalists questioning his administration’s spending priorities, defending expensive White House renovations while seeking billions of dollars from Congress to address problems with the country’s air traffic control system. US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. (Bloomberg)

The confrontation came after a turbulent weekend at US airports, following the Trump administration’s decision to impose the first nationwide ground stop since the September 11, 2001 attacks. With concerns mounting over the state of the aviation system, reporters questioned why substantial public money was being directed towards Washington’s renovation projects.

Trump calls White House improvements as ‘flawless’ Speaking to media on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump dismissed the criticism, describing his White House improvements as “flawless” and insisting that the expenses were relatively insignificant.

During an exchange with ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott, the President called her “pathetic” and questioned her professional abilities.

“You’re so pathetic. I have a responsibility to make sure the symbol of our country is in decent shape. It takes 10 minutes a day,” the POTUS said.

Including other renovation initiatives, Trump's projects across Washington are estimated to involve more than $1.65 billion in taxpayer spending.

Defending the renovations on Monday, Trump said: “If you take a look at the White House, it’s flawless.”

“This doesn’t cost money. This is peanuts. And I pay for it. This is called talent. Talent. You don’t have talent. You don’t know what a broken column is,” he added.

He also praised the renovated helipad, saying it had received excellent reviews, and described the proposed ballroom as a project that “fits like a glove”.

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White House Ballroom costs soar to $600 million Trump has embarked on an extensive redevelopment programme across the US capital, involving major renovations and construction projects reflecting his personal preferences. Among the most controversial plans is the demolition of the White House East Wing to make room for a grand ballroom.

The proposed 90,000-square-foot facility could cost up to $600 million, significantly higher than its original $200 million estimate. According to Department of Justice court filings, the heavily fortified structure will feature drone-resistant roofing, missile-resistant columns, ballistic and blast-proof glass, bomb shelters, medical facilities and sensitive military installations. Around half the projected cost could come from public funds.

Other Washington projects face scrutiny Other controversial initiatives include nearly $20 million spent on renovating the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool through no-bid contracts, plans for a triumphal arch overlooking Arlington National Cemetery and proposals to transform the public East Potomac Links golf course.

Trump is also facing legal challenges over efforts to rename the Kennedy Center after himself, adding to scrutiny surrounding his ambitious Washington redevelopment agenda.