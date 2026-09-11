Who is Rachel Scott? Trump ‘lunges’ at reporter for asking about $5000 checks - 5 things to know amid viral video
Rachel Scott is an ABC News reporter who faced President Donald Trump's wrath when asked about the $5000 checks promised if Republicans clinch the midterms.
Rachel Scott, an ABC News reporter, faced the wrath of President Donald Trump when she asked him about the $5000 checks promised to Americans. Speaking at the RNC convention in Dallas, Texas, Trump had promised that if Republicans win the midterms then all American adults would get what he called the ‘Trump dividend’.
Critics have raised an alarm saying this is equivalent to ‘buying votes’ and ‘bribery’. Scott was following up on the matter with Trump and asked him about the handout. She raised questions about the economy, which Trump proceeded to blame on predecessor Joe Biden. When Scott tried to ask a follow up, the president lunged at her saying ‘Not you.’
The exchange between the two was shared widely online and Scott herself posted a video of the same.
"Q: On the checks, we have $40 trillion in debt. If your economic policies are working, why do you need an incentive for people to turn out to vote?
TRUMP: I'm doing it as a reward for people having to put up for five years and four years of a horrible situation caused by Biden.
Q: You also offered tariff refund checks--
TRUMP: Not you. Not you
Q: And that didn't happen
TRUMP: Not you. You're the worst." the conversation went.
Who is Rachel Scott? 5 things to know
- Scott is a Senior Political Correspondent covering the White House and Congress for ABC News.
- Scott was added to the network's Good Morning America show a day back.
- Scott is also the network’s lead campaign correspondent and has covered key moments of Trump's presidential campaign including the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. She's also covered the Jan 6 insurrection at the Capitol and was part of the press pool covering the Joe Biden-Vladimir Putin meeting.
- Scott has been awarded with the Alfred I. duPont–Columbia University Award, a Peabody and has multiple Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Awards.
- Scott is from Southern California and a graduate of the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California.
Trump's behavior towards Scott sparks backlash
Scott is not the first female journalist who has come into the spotlight over President Trump's reactions. He has routinely passed personal remarks on CNN's Kaitlan Collins. Trump also came under fire after telling Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey ‘Quiet piggy’.
Also Read | Trump's midterms ‘cheating’ remark at RNC meet draws backlash: ‘America, are we hearing this?’
His most recent interaction has also led to outrage online.
“Trump lunges toward and growls at a reporter (a woman) who asked him about why he's offering money to voters if his economic policies are working,” one wrote. Another added Trump ‘got furious after a brave reporter reminded him just how stupid his decision to bribe Americans is!’.
Yet another said “Look at this nasty, miserable, sweaty old man flipping out on a reporter (Rachel Scott?) because she's asking him tough questions, like a pro.”
One individual also scathingly remarked “He is such a prototypical abuser who can no longer control his temper. And notice how it’s ONLY female reporters who elicit this kind of rage from him. He’s unfit to be in charge of a lemonade stand, let alone the most powerful country on earth.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More