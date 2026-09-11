Who is Anila Baby? Milpitas woman accused of murdering two best friends - 5 things to know amid arrest

Anila Baby stands accused of killing her two best friends in San Jose and Milpitas in California. The San Jose Police Department announced that the suspect was now in custody. Anila Baby stands accused of killing her two best friends. (San Jose Police Department)

Baby was arrested on August 28, 2026, by the Milpitas Police Department and later booked her into Santa Clara County Main Jail for a separate incident. Here is all you need to know about Anila Baby.

Who is Anila Baby? 5 things to know Baby is 32 years old and faces a jail term of 50 years to life if convicted. Baby has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and the location of the San Jose crime is listed as 700 block of Linda Vista Street. Baby is accused of strangling and stabbing Ann Mary Mathew in San Jose before allegedly killing Anjana Hari in Milpitas by running her over about 90 minutes later. As per reports, Baby killed these women deliberately. “These are extremely serious charges. We believe that these were willful, premeditated and extremely violent crime scenes,” Deputy District Attorney Marisa McKeown said as per ABC7 News. Baby is slated to return to court November 17 at 9am, and is expected to have the opportunity to enter a plea. Baby remains in custody without bail. What to know of Anila Baby's alleged crimes Baby first went to Mathew's home and allegedly killed her. She was found by her husband, strangled and stabbed, left in a pool of her own blood. The San Jose Police Department noted in their statement, “On August 28, 2026, at approximately 1:53 PM, San José Police Department Patrol Officers responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance in the 700 block of Linda Vista Street. When Officers arrived, they located an unconscious and unresponsive adult female inside the residence suffering from unknown injuries. The victim succumbed to her injuries and medical personnel on scene pronounced her deceased.”

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Shortly after that, Hari was called to a parking lot of her apartment complex and when she went there, Baby allegedly ran her over with her vehicle, ABC7 News reported. “Both women were mothers. They are residents of our community, and their families are suffering terribly from the ultimate question of 'Why would someone do this?',” McKeown said of the killings.

Baby was found covered in blood. She also had injuries to her face when she was arrested after allegedly attempting to flee the Milpitas scene. Authorities also noted that though video recordings from Mathew's home were deleted during the time of the attack, Baby's sandals were seen outside.