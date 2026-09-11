Post-9/11 security order takes new shape

Twenty-five years after 9/11 made terrorism the organising idea of Western security, the world it produced is coming apart in unexpected ways. The charts below explore how the post-9/11 security order has evolved, with Trump pushing Europe to carry more of the military burden, American voters growing wearier of foreign wars, and terrorism itself losing its centrality in Western foreign policy. The post-9/11 security order was built around an America willing to spend, deploy and fight far from home. (AP)

Trump has put NATO on notice—Europe, not US is raising its spending The post-9/11 security order was built around an America willing to spend, deploy and fight far from home, while Europe remained comparatively sheltered under the US military umbrella. Twenty-five years later, that bargain is being forcefully rewritten. US military spending rose from about $858 billion in 2014 to $929 billion in 2025, an increase of roughly 8%. Meanwhile, Europe’s climbed even faster, more than doubling from $372 billion to $792 billion.

Also Read: Nameless but unforgotten: How 'The Falling Man' became 9/11's defining image

The acceleration came after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Trump, who had been criticising NATO’s unequal burden-sharing since his first presidential campaign in 2016 has since turned that complaint into more of a threat. During the 2024 campaign, he said he would “encourage [Russia] to do whatever the hell they want” to members that failed to spend enough on defence. Last year, NATO agreed to a new 5%-of-GDP defence and security spending target by 2035. (See Chart 1)

America First has run into an American war The politics that followed 9/11 gave Washington a long leash abroad. In 2002, 77% of Republicans told the Chicago Council that America should take an active role in world affairs. By 2023 that had fallen to 47%, before rebounding to 59% in 2025. That recovery did not mark a return to the neoconservative appetite for remaking countries. The 2025 survey came weeks after Trump ordered strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, an action backed by a majority of Republicans, suggesting that much of the MAGA base remained comfortable with short, punitive uses of force even while rejecting open-ended wars.

Also Read: 25 years after 9/11: The warnings, ‘muscle hijackers’ and details you may not know

Iran has since exposed how difficult that distinction is to maintain. Trump has avoided the ground war that would collide with the politics he built, while relying on air and naval power to force Tehran to bend. Six months on, the conflict is stuck in a costly stalemate and Republican support has begun to erode—a Reuters/IPSOS poll had found that only 36% Americans support the war with Iran while Trump’s approval rating is stuck at the lowest in his political career at 33%. The lesson of Iraq was that America could start a war much more easily than it could dictate how one ended. Iran is beginning to revive that problem. (See Chart 2)