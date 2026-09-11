Discord voice call servers down update: Thousands complain of ‘calls broken’; how to fix it, when will service resume

The voice server of Discord faced problems on September 10 as thousands flocked online to complain. At the time of writing, Downdetector logged over 14,000 people facing problems with the Discord app.

On the Discord Status Page the company noted there was an ‘Issue with establishing voice calls.’ They added that they were currently investigating the matter. The post was made at 12:21am ET, and Discord did not provide a timeline of when services would be back up.

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Meanwhile, several people complained about facing issues with Discord. On Downdetector, 90% of people said they were facing issues with voice calls.

Discord voice call down: Thousands complain online Many complained on social media about the voice calls feature being down, while some also expressed frustrations in the Downdetector comments section.

One wrote “ah yes it's always last minute moments when discord decides 'yeah we are gonna shut down vc for a bit'.” Another added “no way it went down twice”. Yet another said “DISCORD EOS.. VOICE STILL CRASH.”

It appears that the issue was resolved for some but some users continue to face problems. However, others said it was back up for them, but complained they were facing other problems like streaming.

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One person shared a recording of the Discord situation and wrote “discord is down but not down but its definitely down but not.”