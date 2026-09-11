Trump's midterms ‘cheating’ remark at RNC meet draws backlash: ‘America, are we hearing this?’

This comes after Trump has already been accused of trying to ‘bribe’ voters and of ‘buying votes’ when he offered a $5000 check during his speech yesterday if Republicans won the midterms.

President Donald Trump asked attendees of the RNC convention in Dallas, Texas , on September 10 to repeat a pledge of allegiance after him. During this oath, the Republican president spoke of ‘cheating’ in the midterms, sparking massive backlash online.

What did President Donald Trump say? President Trump, during the pledge of allegiance, said “Please raise your right hand. 'I pledge to the greatest president in the history of the United States that loves us so much he can't even breath, that I will go out with my family, my friends, I'll do it anyway, I don't care if I'm registered or not, I'm going to try and cheat like hell like they do. There's never been bigger cheaters. I am going to go out and I'm going to get my friends and my family and we are going to vote on Nov. 3 or we are going to vote before them.'…Ready to finish the pledge? ‘We swear that on Nov. 3 we are going to go out and vote…So help me God'."

Also Read | 'Bribery', ‘Vote buying’: Trump's 5k check offer at RNC meet ahead of midterms sparks massive backlash

This oath has drawn massive backlash from detractors, while some supporters have spoken in support.

Trump's pledge draws massive backlash Some critics slammed Trump's health condition amid the pledge. “25TH AMENDMENT NOW,” one remarked. Another added “Well there it is. He just got everyone at the convention to pledge allegiance to him and not our constitution.”

Yet another exclaimed “AMERICA, ARE WE HEARING THIS?”.

While detractors called Trump supporters a ‘cult’, they voiced strong support for the President on social media. Many MAGA accounts came out to speak for Trump even as he faced flak over the oath administered during the RNC convention.

“HE’S IN HIS ELEMENT TONIGHT!,” Eric Daugherty wrote. Benny Johnson opined that Trump's pledge to ‘cheat’ in the midterms made him the ‘Funniest President of all time.’

President Donald Trump has had a sketchy history when it comes to elections in the US. In 2020, he claimed that the presidential election was stolen or rigged and attempted to overturn it. Trump has since then gone on to repeat this claim numerous times, even though it led to the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6. With the midterms coming up in November, his most recent declaration has left some Americans worried.

“Trump telling Republicans they’ll go to hell if they don’t vote and then saying he’s going to cheat like hell in the midterms should have everyone paying very close attention to the f***ery they’re planning for November,” one wrote.