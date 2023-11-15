US Coast Guard searching for man who went missing after falling off Louisiana cruise ship

US authorities are urgently looking for a 28-year-old man who disappeared after falling off a Louisiana cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. On Monday, November 13, The New Orleans Coast Guard received a report about an unaccounted-for passenger from the Carnival Glory cruise ship bound for Montego Bay, Jamaica. Two aircraft were launched to conduct searches immediately after the report was received. According to the statement released by the 8th District Coast Guard, the man was identified as Tyler Barnett of Houma, Louisiana.

FILE PHOTO: The Carnival cruise ship Sunrise is seen docked at Miami Port, in Miami, Florida, U.S., June 18, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo(REUTERS)

Barnett was last seen on security camera at approximately midnight Monday morning according to the Coast Guard Third Class Petty Officer Anthony Randisi, who confirmed his identity. Matt Lupoli, a spokesperson for the Carnival Cruise Line revealed that the cruise's security teams began searching for Barnett after being alerted by his family. The search was discontinued overnight after “severe weather conditions and safety concerns” but it was resumed on Tuesday morning.

Lupoli added, “Our Care Team is supporting the missing guest’s family on board.” The authorities confirmed that District Eight watchstanders immediately launched a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and an Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Super Hercules aircrew to conduct searches of “a roughly 200-mile area following the path of the ship's voyage.” They have also transmitted urgent marine broadcasts in hopes of other vessels locating and rescuing Barnett.

Barnett's family members onboard included his sister and uncle among others, according to his grandmother, Dirlean Tate Mason. She said, “It just seems odd to me that there’s no camera, as many cameras as they say they have,” adding, “I had paced the floor and cried all day yesterday. I just want answers and I’m holding out for hope.” She also explained that she does not think that Barnett would ever consider taking his own life, saying, “he loves his girls.”

