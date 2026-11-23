The US is investigating a suspected Chinese spy who was allegedly involved in an affair with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said on Sunday.

US authorities are investigating a suspected Chinese spy allegedly linked to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. (Bloomberg) more less

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Clayton confirmed that the Justice Department is looking into Alice Huang and her company. He also said Nvidia's board and regulatory agencies were examining the matter, but declined to share details of the investigation.

What did Clayton say

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Clayton said Attorney General Todd Blanche has made clear that the US is looking into Alice Huang, a former executive for Singapore-based Megaspeed International, and her company, according to Bloomberg.

“This is how we operate in America - to let that investigation play out,” Clayton said on CNN. “And there is not only the DOJ investigation, but I'm sure the board of directors and Nvidia is looking into what happened. Regulatory agencies, let's let all that play out. Let's gather the facts.”

His relationship with a woman whom US intelligence suspects of being a Chinese spy, and his extramarital affair with a company executive, led to his resignation. It also led to investigations by US regulators and the FBI, congressional action, an internal review and a proposed investor class-action lawsuit, according to Reuters.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: ‘He is a good man’: Trump backs Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO, asks him to make a ‘big apology’ Why Nvidia chips are a target {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: ‘He is a good man’: Trump backs Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO, asks him to make a ‘big apology’ Why Nvidia chips are a target {{/usCountry}}

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On ABC's "This Week," Clayton explained why Nvidia is in the spotlight. “Nvidia chips, they are the jewel. They are the absolute top that everybody wants,” he said, as per Bloomberg. “That's why we're focusing on this. People will do a lot, they will break the law. There are indictments already involving other companies where people have broken the law to get access to Nvidia chips.”

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Clayton said the US needs to stay the leader in high-end chips. “We want to lead the globe in the build out of this infrastructure, but we also want to keep the most exquisite capabilities for America,” he said.

Days after Huang resigned, the Trump administration issued a rule to further limit China's access to advanced AI chips from companies like Nvidia, ahead of Trump's trip to China last week, as per Reuters.

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What comes next

Huang is set to face lawmakers on December 1 at a joint meeting of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and China Select committees.

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Republican Representative Michael McCaul said he wants to ask whether Huang knew the chips could end up in China. “Did he know that these advanced chips that he was selling to Mega Speed were being sent into China in violation of export control laws?” McCaul said on Bloomberg This Weekend. He added: “The problem is when you sell them our advanced technology, they can replicate that, they can reverse engineer it, and then they don't need us.”

Additionally, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US has been in touch with Nvidia's temporary management, lead directors and lawyers, according to Reuters. “We've been in touch with the temporary management, with the lead directors, with their lawyers, and we do need answers. ... It behooves Nvidia to move quickly on this because we want to know what the culture was,” he told CBS's “Face the Nation.”

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"We do need to see who was in charge of compliance there," Bessent said. "We will see which level of the business knew about this. Was it at the lower levels? Was it at the middle level? Did it go all the way to the top?" He said he is confident the board will “come up with some very fulsome and robust answers.”