US dad rages after horrific video shows NYC-funded autism center worker dragged his son by genitals

A shocking video shows a 19-year-old Queens resident was dragged while he screamed in pain when a case worker at a Dutchess County institution for autistic kids grabbed him by the genitalia and squeezed them in his hands. The Anderson Center receives $651 per day from the state for lodging of each resident.

In upstate Staatsburg, roughly 10 miles north of Poughkeepsie, Garnet Collins, 50, is accused of abusing the children at the publicly-funded boarding school operated by the private Anderson Center for Autism.

The Anderson Center sparked more outrage after it fired the whistleblower who captured the smoking-gun footage and informed the teen's parents.

The gruesome tragedy brings attention to the well-known 100-year-old institution, which receives millions of dollars in state and local tax monies to house and teach adolescents with severe autism.

The Anderson Center receives $651 per day from the state for lodging of each resident, The Post reported.

19-year-old’s father speaks out

The father of the 19-year-old, a financial consultant from Queens, stated, “Our son has been traumatized.”

The father of the victim revealed that his son has been “traumatised,” demanding justice for him and the other children in that facility.

Commenting on the whistleblower's footage that was first released by Fox 5, the father remarked, “My son is screaming at the top of his lungs.”

“The abuser is yelling, ‘Go to your room!’ My son says, ‘I don’t want to! I want to call Mommy'!”

“The perpetrator then grabs my son by his penis and by his scrotum, through his clothing, and drags him 20 to 25 feet into another room, where he shuts the door. My son continues to scream inside that room,” he mentioned.

Also Read: NYC mayor says suspect identified in UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson's murder: Report

In order to preserve his son's privacy, the father asked to be identified only by his first name, Anil.

State Police arrested Collins after the victim's parents presented the footage to them on August 11.

He faces two felony charges of harming the welfare of a physically challenged or incompetent individual.

Anil further charges that administrators at Anderson Center, who allegedly “turned a blind eye” to wrongdoing and failed to effectively probe and prosecute the aides.

Meanwhile, Anderson Center spokesman argued in a statement to The Post, “We have no reason to believe that was ever said.”