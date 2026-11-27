The United States is expected to delay its review of military forces stationed in Europe until 2027, pushing back a decision that has raised concerns among NATO allies about a possible reduction in American troops and military resources on the continent.
According to diplomats cited by AFP, Washington has informed NATO allies that it will not present the review by the expected December 1 deadline. The announcement was initially expected ahead of a December 2 meeting of NATO foreign ministers.
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The review, launched by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in June, examines the country's military presence across Europe as the Trump administration looks to shift more attention toward other regions, including the Indo-Pacific.
US delays review of military presence in Europe
US officials had previously indicated that the assessment would be ready by December 1. Deputy Pentagon chief Elbridge Colby told reporters in Brussels earlier this month that Washington was still hopeful of meeting the deadline.
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However, two European diplomats told AFP that the announcement would likely be delayed until next year. A third diplomat also confirmed that no update was expected during the upcoming NATO foreign ministers' meeting.
One diplomat told AFP, "Force posture review announcement likely delayed to next year."
POLITICO reported that US Deputy Ambassador to NATO Scott Oudkirk informed allied representatives about the delay during a meeting of NATO envoys on Wednesday. Washington has not announced a new date for presenting the findings.
The diplomats cited by POLITICO also indicated that the United States was still reviewing offers from European allies to provide military capabilities that could replace some of the equipment and forces currently supplied by Washington.
NATO allies concerned about possible US troop cuts
The review covers more than troop numbers. According to POLITICO, it also examines military access, basing rights and overflight permissions across Europe. The United States currently has around 80,000 troops stationed on the continent, with large numbers based in Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.
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Washington has repeatedly urged European NATO members to take greater responsibility for their conventional defense as the US shifts its military focus toward China and the Indo-Pacific.
The possibility of a smaller American military presence has raised concerns among some European allies. They fear that reducing US forces could weaken NATO's ability to deter Russia, particularly as the war in Ukraine continues.
The review also comes amid disagreements over military access. Washington has previously criticized European countries for restricting the use of NATO bases during the US war against Iran.
According to POLITICO, the delay comes as Washington continues discussions with European allies about providing military capabilities to fill potential gaps. Countries including Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and several Scandinavian nations have been recognized by Colby for increasing their defense spending.
However, the US administration has not announced whether the review will recommend withdrawing troops or changing its military commitments to Europe. The findings and their potential impact on NATO's defense arrangements remain unclear.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.