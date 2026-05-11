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US diplomat discusses ‘regional situation’ with Pak dy PM

US diplomat discusses ‘regional situation’ with Pak dy PM

Published on: May 11, 2026 05:40 pm IST
PTI |
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Islamabad, US Charge dAffaires Natalie A Baker on Monday held discussions with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, focussing on the "regional situation" and bilateral ties.

US diplomat discusses ‘regional situation’ with Pak dy PM

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office , Baker called on Dar to "discuss the evolving regional situation and the broader Pakistan-US bilateral relationship".

Dar highlighted Pakistan's role in facilitating communication between the US and Iran, and expressed hope that ongoing diplomatic efforts would contribute to peace and stability in the region and beyond, the FO said.

The meeting took place a day after Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator in the West Asia conflict, confirmed receiving from Iran the response to a US peace proposal. But US President Donald Trump is learnt to have rejected Iran's response to the peace proposal as "totally unacceptable".

During Monday's meeting, Dar also appreciated the ongoing US assistance in the repatriation of Pakistani and Iranian seafarers through Singapore, the FO said.

The latest developments come at a time when the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have reported drone incursions into their airspace, while a drone strike caused a minor fire aboard a commercial vessel near Qatar's coast.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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