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US Fed says Iran war driving 'moderate-to-strong' inflation

US Fed says Iran war driving 'moderate-to-strong' inflation

Published on: Jun 04, 2026 12:41 am IST
AFP |
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Prices in the United States grew at a "moderate to strong pace" in recent weeks, largely driven by surging energy costs caused by the Iran war, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

US Fed says Iran war driving 'moderate-to-strong' inflation

"Districts noted that energy-related costs tied to the conflict in the Middle East were the primary driver of inflationary pressures, with spillovers into shipping, packaging, groceries, and fertilizer," the Fed said in its "beige book" survey of economic conditions in the United States.

The United States and Israel launched the war on Iran on February 28, plunging the region into turmoil as Tehran's retaliatory attacks hit Washington's regional allies and virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz.

The blockade of the vital waterway which sees roughly a fifth of global oil and gas supplies pass through it under normal circumstances has seen energy prices skyrocket and significantly disrupted supply chains.

The Fed's beige book presents a national summary of information gathered by each of the US central bank's 12 districts through interviews with key business contacts, economists and other sources.

Overall economic activity increased at a slight to moderate pace in 10 of the 12 Federal Reserve districts, while one reported a slight decline and another no change.

Employment activity showed little change across 11 districts, with one reporting modest growth.

"Manufacturing hiring was the strongest sector in several Districts, supported by defense-related activity and rising data center demand," the report said, in line with expectations given demand due to the war and the explosion of artificial intelligence technology.

"Most Districts described a low-hire, low-fire environment, with workers increasingly reluctant to change jobs because of economic uncertainty," the Fed said.

aha/des

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
united states inflation
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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