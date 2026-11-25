US home prices continued to rise in September, but the increase remained slower than inflation. This means that even though houses became more expensive, their actual value gains were weaker after accounting for rising prices across the economy.

US home prices rise in September as Chicago records the biggest annual increase. (AP) more less

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The national home price index increased 2.1% year-on-year in September. The index tracks changes in home prices across a broad range of cities in the US.

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The S&P Cotality Case-Shiller 20-City Composite Home Price Index rose 2.6% compared with September last year. This index measures home price changes across 20 of the largest metropolitan areas in the US, according to data released on Tuesday, cited by Yahoo Finance.

US inflation rises faster than home prices

Inflation continued to grow faster than home prices. Prices across a wide range of goods and services increased 3.7% in September, compared with the 2.1% rise in the national home price index. Higher oil prices were a major reason behind the increase in overall prices.

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{{^usCountry}} This means US homeowners saw weaker gains in the actual value of their properties after accounting for inflation. While home prices increased in dollar terms, their purchasing power-adjusted returns were lower. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This means US homeowners saw weaker gains in the actual value of their properties after accounting for inflation. While home prices increased in dollar terms, their purchasing power-adjusted returns were lower. {{/usCountry}}

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Rebecca Kaufman, associate director of commodities at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said home prices remained strong in nominal terms, but inflation was reducing real housing returns. "Nominal home prices remain resilient, but inflation is once again widening the gap between nominal and real housing returns," Kaufman said in a statement.

Also read: US gas prices fall to $3.61 per gallon ahead of Thanksgiving, hit lowest level since March

US mortgage rates climb above 7%

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Higher mortgage rates also put pressure on the US housing market in September. Mortgage rates climbed back above 7%, making home loans more expensive for buyers and adding to the pressure on housing demand.

The rise in mortgage rates slowed home sales activity. This happened during a period when the housing market was already experiencing its usual seasonal slowdown, according to Yahoo Finance.

Chicago home prices lead with nearly 7% jump

Home price increases continued to vary sharply across major US cities. While some cities recorded strong annual gains, others saw prices fall.

Chicago recorded the biggest annual increase among the cities mentioned, with home prices rising nearly 7% in September. This made it the strongest-performing market in the reported comparison.

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New York followed Chicago, with home prices increasing 5.8% year-on-year. Miami also recorded a rise, with prices climbing 4.6% over the same period. Some major US housing markets, however, recorded annual declines. Home prices fell 1.9% in Seattle, while Denver and Dallas saw declines of roughly 1% each, cited by Yahoo Finance.

Seattle, Denver and Dallas home prices fall

The latest figures show that the US housing market is moving at different speeds across cities. Chicago, New York and Miami recorded annual price gains, while Seattle, Denver and Dallas experienced declines.

Overall, US home prices continued to increase in September, but the national rise of 2.1% remained below the 3.7% inflation rate. Higher mortgage rates and differences in local housing markets continued to shape the performance of the US property market.